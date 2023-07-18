About Service bindings
Service bindings are an API that facilitate Worker-to-Worker communication via explicit bindings defined in your configuration.
A Service binding allows you to send HTTP requests to another Worker without those requests going over the Internet. The request immediately invokes the downstream Worker, reducing latency as compared to a request to a third-party service. You can invoke other Workers directly from your code. This makes it possible to communicate with shared services managed by other teams with differing test and release processes. Those services do not need to be hooked up to publicly accessible endpoints. Service bindings facilitate private services to communicate with one another.
Service bindings allow you to:
- Segment multiple use cases into separate Workers that can be explicitly invoked from your code.
- Achieve better composability on the Workers platform using service-oriented architecture.
- Create private microservices, to be conditionally invoked from other global network-facing services.
While the interface among Service bindings is HTTP, the networking is not. Unlike the typical microservice architecture, where services communicate over a network and can suffer from latency or interruption, Service bindings are a zero-cost abstraction. When one Worker invokes another, there is no network delay and the request is executed immediately.
For more information, refer to the Runtime API documentation for Service bindings.
Set a Service binding
Dashboard
To manage a Workers Service binding:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- In Overview, select your Worker.
- Go to Settings > Variables > Service bindings > Edit variables.
Wrangler
To configure a Service binding in your
wrangler.toml, use the following syntax:
services = [{ binding = "<BINDING_NAME>", service = "<WORKER_NAME>", environment = "<ENVIRONMENT_NAME>" }]
The
wrangler.toml options are:
binding: Variable name for the binding in your Worker code, accessible under the
envparameter in ES modules format, or in the global scope in Service Worker syntax.
service: Name of the target Worker you would like to communicate with. This Worker should be on your account.
wrangler.toml example
For the example outlined above, a
wrangler.toml might look like this:
services = [{ binding = "auth", service = "authentication" },{ binding = "logout", service = "logout" }]
In the example above, the Service bindings for the
authentication and
logout Workers are accessible in code via
env.auth and
env.logout, respectively (when using ES modules format), or globally at
auth and
logout (when using Service Worker syntax).
Local development
Local development is supported for Service bindings. For each Worker, open a terminal and use
wrangler dev in the relevant directory or use the
SCRIPT option to specify the relevant Worker’s entrypoint.
Use Service bindings
Service bindings are available in your Worker code under the
<BINDING_NAME> specified in
wrangler.toml, via API, or the dashboard. For example, a Service binding that is named “auth” will be available under the binding name
auth in your Worker. The API
fetch() is implemented on each Service binding by default.
Connected Workers
To review Workers bound to your Worker in the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select Workers & Pages and in Overview, select your Worker.
- Go to Triggers > Bound Services. Your team can easily view cross-service dependencies in this manner.
Compose an example Worker
In the following example, you will create a
gateway Worker that invokes an
auth Worker to handle authorization checks.
Gateway Worker and Service bindings usage
First, you will create both a
gateway and
auth Worker. Once they are set up, go to the
gateway Worker. In order to bind and call the authentication Worker, the
gateway Worker needs to set up a Service binding.
To manage Service bindings:
Once added, the
gateway Worker can access the Workers Service binding directly from the code, as in the example below. It utilizes the
fetch API.
export default {async fetch(request, env) {// Fetch AUTH service and pass requestconst authResponse = await env.auth.fetch(request.clone());// Return response from the AUTH service if the response status is not 200// It would return 403 'x-custom-token does not match, request not allowed' response in such caseif (authResponse.status !== 200) {return authResponse;}// Request allowed// You can write application logic here// In this case we delegate the logic to an `application` Workerreturn await env.application.fetch(request)},};
In this setup, only the
gateway Worker is exposed to the Internet and privately communicating with the
auth and
application Workers using Service bindings. In the next section, you will build the
auth Worker.
Authentication Workers Service
The following authentication Worker code responds with a status code
200 in the case that
x-custom-token in the incoming request matches a
SECRET_TOKEN secret binding. Note that you implement
fetch here, since a Service binding will invoke
FetchEvent on the target Worker.
export default {async fetch(request, env) {// Read x-custom-token header and make sure it matches SECRET_TOKENif (request.headers.get('x-custom-token') === env.SECRET_TOKEN) {return new Response('Request allowed', { status: 200 });} else {return new Response('x-custom-token does not match, request not allowed', { status: 403 });}},};
This
auth Worker does not need to have a
*.workers.dev or other public endpoint. The
auth Workers is accessed through a Service binding from the
gateway Worker directly. The authentication Worker is, effectively, a private Worker Service.