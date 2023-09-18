Use Workers KV directly from Rust

This tutorial will teach you how to read and write to KV directly from Rust, by using wasm_bindgen and a custom wrapper around the JS KV API.

​​ Before you start

All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide, which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, C3, and Wrangler.

Open your terminal and run the git clone command to create a basic project using the rustwasm-worker template External link icon Open external link . cd into the new project. Use the current state of the git repository as the initial commit by running the git add and git commit commands in your terminal.



$ git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/rustwasm-worker-template/ workers-kv-from-rust $ cd workers-kv-from-rust $ git add -A $ git commit -m 'Initial commit'

​​ 1. Create and bind a KV namespace

To access KV, you have to define a binding for a particular KV namespace in the wrangler.toml file generated in your new project’s directory.

If you do not have an existing KV namespace, create one using Wrangler.

For example, a KV namespace called KV_FROM_RUST would be created by running:



$ wrangler kv:namespace create "KV_FROM_RUST" 🌀 Creating namespace with title "workers-kv-from-rust-KV_FROM_RUST" ✨ Success! Add the following to your configuration file: kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "KV_FROM_RUST", id = "6257d3ebe5d948cda9e59aae1f9a7f1a" } ]

Create a preview ID to use the KV namespace with wrangler preview :



wrangler kv:namespace create "KV_FROM_RUST" --preview 🌀 Creating namespace with title "workers-kv-from-rust-KV_FROM_RUST_preview" ✨ Success! Add the following to your configuration file in your kv_namespaces array: { binding = "KV_FROM_RUST", preview_id = "5c0f32f95cb94819b8c553b470791efd", id = "6257d3ebe5d948cda9e59aae1f9a7f1a" }

Add this binding to the wrangler.toml file:

wrangler.toml name = "workers-kv-from-rust" type = "rust" account_id = "" workers_dev = true route = "" zone_id = "" kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "KV_FROM_RUST" , preview_id = "5c0f32f95cb94819b8c553b470791efd" , id = "6257d3ebe5d948cda9e59aae1f9a7f1a" } ]

​​ 2. Pass the KV namespace object to Rust

You can now access this KV namespace as the variable KV_FROM_RUST in JavaScript. To read or write from the namespace in Rust, you need to pass the whole object to the Rust handler function:

worker/worker.js addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ; const { handle } = wasm_bindgen ; const instance = wasm_bindgen ( wasm ) ; async function handleRequest ( request ) { await instance ; return await handle ( KV_FROM_RUST , request ) ; }

The signature of your Rust handler differs from the template, which merely returns a String from Rust and keeps the request and response handling purely on the JavaScript side.

To pass the request directly to the wasm handler, declare web-sys as one of your Rust dependencies and explicitly enable the Request , Response and ResponseInit features:

Cargo.toml [ dependencies.web-sys ] version = "0.3" features = [ 'Request' , 'Response' , 'ResponseInit' , 'Url' , 'UrlSearchParams' , ]

Use Request and Response in Rust to create a handler that ignores the request and responds with a 200 OK status:

src/lib.rs extern crate cfg_if ; extern crate wasm_bindgen ; mod utils ; use cfg_if :: cfg_if ; use wasm_bindgen :: { JsCast , prelude :: * } ; use web_sys :: { Request , Response , ResponseInit } ; cfg_if! { if #[cfg(feature = "wee_alloc" )] { extern crate wee_alloc ; #[global_allocator] static ALLOC : wee_alloc :: WeeAlloc = wee_alloc :: WeeAlloc :: INIT ; } } #[wasm_bindgen] pub fn handle ( kv : JsValue , req : JsValue ) -> Result < Response , JsValue > { let req : Request = req . dyn_into ( ) ? ; let mut init = ResponseInit :: new ( ) ; init . status ( 200 ) ; Response :: new_with_opt_str_and_init ( None , & init ) }

​​ 3. Bind to KV using wasm_bindgen

You are now ready to create a type binding using wasm_bindgen to access the KV object. Since the KV API returns JavaScript promises, you must first add wasm-bindgen-futures and js-sys as dependencies:

Cargo.toml [ dependencies ] cfg-if = "0.1.2" wasm-bindgen = "=0.2.73" wasm-bindgen-futures = "0.4" js-sys = "0.3"

Add the wrapper and change the type of the kv argument of your handler accordingly:

src/lib.rs #[wasm_bindgen] pub fn handle ( kv : WorkersKvJs , req : JsValue ) -> Result < Response , JsValue > { let req : Request = req . dyn_into ( ) ? ; let mut init = ResponseInit :: new ( ) ; init . status ( 200 ) ; Response :: new_with_opt_str_and_init ( None , & init ) } #[wasm_bindgen] extern "C" { pub type WorkersKvJs ; #[wasm_bindgen(structural, method, catch)] pub async fn put ( this : & WorkersKvJs , k : JsValue , v : JsValue , options : JsValue , ) -> Result < JsValue , JsValue > ; #[wasm_bindgen(structural, method, catch)] pub async fn get ( this : & WorkersKvJs , key : JsValue , options : JsValue , ) -> Result < JsValue , JsValue > ; }

​​ 4. Create a wrapper around KV

You could start using the kv parameter as is, but the function signatures generated by wasm_bindgen can be difficult to work within Rust. For an easier experience, create a struct around the WorkersKvJs type that wraps it with a more Rust-friendly API:

src/lib.rs use js_sys :: { ArrayBuffer , Object , Reflect , Uint8Array } ; struct WorkersKv { kv : WorkersKvJs , } impl WorkersKv { async fn put_text ( & self , key : & str , value : & str , expiration_ttl : u64 ) -> Result < ( ) , JsValue > { let options = Object :: new ( ) ; Reflect :: set ( & options , & "expirationTtl" . into ( ) , & ( expiration_ttl as f64 ) . into ( ) ) ? ; self . kv . put ( JsValue :: from_str ( key ) , value . into ( ) , options . into ( ) ) . await ? ; Ok ( ( ) ) } async fn put_vec ( & self , key : & str , value : & [ u8 ] , expiration_ttl : u64 ) -> Result < ( ) , JsValue > { let options = Object :: new ( ) ; Reflect :: set ( & options , & "expirationTtl" . into ( ) , & ( expiration_ttl as f64 ) . into ( ) ) ? ; let typed_array = Uint8Array :: new_with_length ( value . len ( ) as u32 ) ; typed_array . copy_from ( value ) ; self . kv . put ( JsValue :: from_str ( key ) , typed_array . buffer ( ) . into ( ) , options . into ( ) , ) . await ? ; Ok ( ( ) ) } async fn get_text ( & self , key : & str ) -> Result < Option < String > , JsValue > { let options = Object :: new ( ) ; Reflect :: set ( & options , & "type" . into ( ) , & "text" . into ( ) ) ? ; Ok ( self . kv . get ( JsValue :: from_str ( key ) , options . into ( ) ) . await ? . as_string ( ) ) } async fn get_vec ( & self , key : & str ) -> Result < Option < Vec < u8 >> , JsValue > { let options = Object :: new ( ) ; Reflect :: set ( & options , & "type" . into ( ) , & "arrayBuffer" . into ( ) ) ? ; let value = self . kv . get ( JsValue :: from_str ( key ) , options . into ( ) ) . await ? ; if value . is_null ( ) { Ok ( None ) } else { let buffer = ArrayBuffer :: from ( value ) ; let typed_array = Uint8Array :: new_with_byte_offset ( & buffer , 0 ) ; let mut v = vec! [ 0 ; typed_array . length ( ) as usize ] ; typed_array . copy_to ( v . as_mut_slice ( ) ) ; Ok ( Some ( v ) ) } } }

The above wrapper only exposes a subset of the options supported by the KV API, other options such as expiration instead of expirationTtl for PUT and other types than text and arrayBuffer for GET could be wrapped in a similar fashion. Conceptually, the wrapper methods all manually construct a JavaScript object using Reflect::set and then convert the return value into a standard Rust type where necessary.

​​ 5. Use the wrapper

The following function is an example handler that writes to KV on a PUT request, using the URL segments to determine the KV document’s key name and value. For example, sending a PUT request to /foo?value=bar will write the "bar" value to the foo key.

Additionally, the example handler will read from KV when on GET requests, using the URL pathname as the key name. For example, a GET /foo request will return the foo key’s value, if any. Important changes When compared to the handle function from the previous snippet, be aware of these important changes: The handle function is asynchronous. The Url and UrlSearchParams features are in use – they must be declared in the Cargo.toml feature set.

The finalized handle function:

src/lib.rs #[wasm_bindgen] pub async fn handle ( kv : WorkersKvJs , req : JsValue ) -> Result < Response , JsValue > { let req : Request = req . dyn_into ( ) ? ; let url = web_sys :: Url :: new ( & req . url ( ) ) ? ; let pathname = url . pathname ( ) ; let query_params = url . search_params ( ) ; let kv = WorkersKv { kv } ; match req . method ( ) . as_str ( ) { "GET" => { let value = kv . get_text ( & pathname ) . await ? . unwrap_or_default ( ) ; let mut init = ResponseInit :: new ( ) ; init . status ( 200 ) ; Response :: new_with_opt_str_and_init ( Some ( & format! ( "\"{}\"

" , value ) ) , & init ) } , "PUT" => { let value = query_params . get ( "value" ) . unwrap_or_default ( ) ; kv . put_text ( & pathname , & value , 60 ) . await ? ; let mut init = ResponseInit :: new ( ) ; init . status ( 200 ) ; Response :: new_with_opt_str_and_init ( None , & init ) } , _ => { let mut init = ResponseInit :: new ( ) ; init . status ( 400 ) ; Response :: new_with_opt_str_and_init ( None , & init ) } } }

You can use wrangler dev to test the Worker:



$ curl 'localhost:8787/foo' "" $ curl -X PUT 'localhost:8787/foo?value=bar' $ curl 'localhost:8787/foo' "bar"

Your lib.rs should look as follows:

