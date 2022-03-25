Zero Trust logs

The Logs section of the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link allows you to take a look at analytics on your network traffic.

​​ How long are logs stored by Cloudflare Zero Trust?

Cloudflare Zero Trust logs are stored for a varying period of time based on the service used:

Zero Trust plan DNS logs Network logs HTTP logs Free 24 hours 24 hours 24 hours Standard 30 days 30 days 30 days Enterprise 180 days 30 days 30 days

​​ How does Cloudflare use this data?