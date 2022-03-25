Zero Trust logs
The Logs section of the Zero Trust dashboard allows you to take a look at analytics on your network traffic.
How long are logs stored by Cloudflare Zero Trust?
Cloudflare Zero Trust logs are stored for a varying period of time based on the service used:
|Zero Trust plan
|DNS logs
|Network logs
|HTTP logs
|Free
|24 hours
|24 hours
|24 hours
|Standard
|30 days
|30 days
|30 days
|Enterprise
|180 days
|30 days
|30 days
How does Cloudflare use this data?
For more information on how we use this data, please refer to our Privacy Policy.