Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare-One
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Zero Trust logs

The Logs section of the Zero Trust dashboard allows you to take a look at analytics on your network traffic.

How long are logs stored by Cloudflare Zero Trust?

Cloudflare Zero Trust logs are stored for a varying period of time based on the service used:

Zero Trust planDNS logsNetwork logsHTTP logs
Free24 hours24 hours24 hours
Standard30 days30 days30 days
Enterprise180 days30 days30 days

How does Cloudflare use this data?

For more information on how we use this data, please refer to our Privacy Policy.