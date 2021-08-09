Skip to content
Teams logs

The Logs section of the Teams dashboard allows you to take a look at analytics on your network traffic.

How long are logs stored by Cloudflare for Teams?

Cloudflare for Teams logs are stored for a varying period of time based on the service used:

  • DNS logs corresponding to DNS filtering: up to six months
  • HTTP logs corresponding to HTTP traffic filtering: up to 30 days

How does Cloudflare use this data?

For more information on how we use this data, please refer to our Privacy Policy.