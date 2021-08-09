Teams logs
The Logs section of the Teams dashboard allows you to take a look at analytics on your network traffic.
How long are logs stored by Cloudflare for Teams?
Cloudflare for Teams logs are stored for a varying period of time based on the service used:
- DNS logs corresponding to DNS filtering: up to six months
- HTTP logs corresponding to HTTP traffic filtering: up to 30 days
How does Cloudflare use this data?
For more information on how we use this data, please refer to our Privacy Policy.