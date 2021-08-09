Teams logs

The Logs section of the Teams dashboard External link icon Open external link allows you to take a look at analytics on your network traffic.

​ How long are logs stored by Cloudflare for Teams?

Cloudflare for Teams logs are stored for a varying period of time based on the service used:

DNS logs corresponding to DNS filtering: up to six months

corresponding to DNS filtering: up to six months HTTP logs corresponding to HTTP traffic filtering: up to 30 days

Teams Free users will have the visibility into the last 24 hours of DNS activity logs. Teams Standard and Enterprise users have 30 days of visibility into both DNS and HTTP activity logs.

​ How does Cloudflare use this data?