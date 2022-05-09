Wrangler’s module system
Cloudflare Workers support the ESM module syntax
.
This means you can use the
import/
export syntax to add modules to your Worker.
As of Wrangler 2,
wrangler has built-in support for importing modules.
Module formats
wrangler supports importing modules in the following formats:
- JSX
- Typescript
- WebAssembly
- HTML files
External packages
wrangler supports importing modules from external packages.
Here is an example of creating a Worker project that has a dependency on the
meaning-of-life package from
npm:
First create the project and install the dependencies.
$ mkdir new-project
$ cd new-project
$ npx wrangler init -y
$ npm i meaning-of-life
Then, open `/src/index.ts' and add:
import meaning from "meaning-of-life";
export default { async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> { return new Response(meaning); },
};
Now, run
npx wrangler dev and hit
b to open the app in your browser.
You should get a blank page with the number
42 on it.
The page is served by your Worker which is consuming the
meaning-of-life package.