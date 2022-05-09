Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Workers on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Wrangler’s module system

Cloudflare Workers support the ESM module syntax . This means you can use the import/export syntax to add modules to your Worker.

As of Wrangler 2, wrangler has built-in support for importing modules.

Module formats

wrangler supports importing modules in the following formats:

  • JSX
  • Typescript
  • WebAssembly
  • HTML files

External packages

wrangler supports importing modules from external packages. Here is an example of creating a Worker project that has a dependency on the meaning-of-life package from npm:

First create the project and install the dependencies.

$ mkdir new-project

$ cd new-project

$ npx wrangler init -y

$ npm i meaning-of-life

Then, open `/src/index.ts' and add:

import meaning from "meaning-of-life";



export default {
  async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {
    return new Response(meaning);
  },

};

Now, run npx wrangler dev and hit b to open the app in your browser.

You should get a blank page with the number 42 on it. The page is served by your Worker which is consuming the meaning-of-life package.