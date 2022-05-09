​​ Wrangler’s module system

Cloudflare Workers support the ESM module syntax . This means you can use the import / export syntax to add modules to your Worker.

As of Wrangler 2, wrangler has built-in support for importing modules.

​​ Module formats

wrangler supports importing modules in the following formats:

JSX

Typescript

WebAssembly

HTML files

​​ External packages

wrangler supports importing modules from external packages. Here is an example of creating a Worker project that has a dependency on the meaning-of-life package from npm :

First create the project and install the dependencies.

$ mkdir new-project $ cd new-project $ npx wrangler init -y $ npm i meaning-of-life

Then, open `/src/index.ts' and add:

import meaning from "meaning-of-life" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { return new Response ( meaning ) ; } , } ;

Now, run npx wrangler dev and hit b to open the app in your browser.