Migrate from Wrangler 1
This document describes the steps to migrate a project from Wrangler 1 to Wrangler 2.
Wrangler 2 ships with new features and improvements that may require some changes to your configuration.
The CLI itself will guide you through the upgrade process.
Update Wrangler version
The first step is to update to the latest version of Wrangler in your Worker project. If you had previously installed Wrangler 1 globally, you can uninstall it with:
$ npm uninstall -g @cloudflare/wrangler
Now, install the latest version of Wrangler into your project, adding it to your
devDependencies:
$ npm install -D [email protected]
Build your Worker
Run the
wrangler dev command. This will show any warnings or errors that should be addressed.
Note that in most cases, the messages will include actionable instructions on how to resolve the issue.
- Errors need to be fixed before Wrangler can build your Worker.
- In most cases, you will only see warnings.
These do not stop Wrangler from building your Worker, but consider updating the configuration to remove them.$ npx wrangler dev
Here is an example of some warnings and errors:
⛅️ wrangler 2.0.0-------------------------------------------------------▲ [WARNING] Processing wrangler.toml configuration: - 😶 Ignored: "type": Most common features now work out of the box with wrangler, including modules, jsx, typescript, etc. If you need anything more, use a custom build. - Deprecation: "zone_id": This is unnecessary since we can deduce this from routes directly. - Deprecation: "build.upload.format": The format is inferred automatically from the code.
✘ [ERROR] Processing wrangler.toml configuration: - Expected "route" to be either a string, or an object with shape { pattern, zone_id | zone_name }, but got "".
Common deprecations
Here are common fields that are no longer required.
typeis no longer required. Wrangler will infer the correct project type automatically.
zone_idis no longer required. It can be deduced from the routes directly.
build.upload.formatis no longer used. The format is now inferred automatically from the code.
build.upload.mainand
build.upload.dirare no longer required. Use the top level
mainfield, which now serves as the entry-point for the Worker.
site.entry-pointis no longer required. The entry point should be specified through the
mainfield.
webpack_configand
webpackproperties are no longer supported. Refer to Ejecting Webpack .
Here are the Wrangler 1 commands that are no longer supported:
wrangler preview- Use the
wrangler devcommand, for running your worker in your local environment.
wrangler generate- If you want to use a starter template, clone its GitHub repository and manually initialize it.
wrangler route- Routes are defined in the
wrangler.tomlconfiguration file.
wrangler report- If you find a bug please report it at Wrangler issues.
wrangler build- If you wish to access the output from bundling your Worker use
wrangler publish --outdir=path/to/output.
Refer to the deprecations guide for more details on what is no longer supported.