Deprecations
This document describes the difference between
wrangler versions 1 and 2, specifically deprecations and breaking changes.
Configuration
wrangler version 2.0.0 introduces some new fields for configuration, while also deprecating some redundant fields.
New fields
main: string, optional
The
mainfield is used to specify an entry point to the Worker. It may be in the established service worker format[
], or the newer, preferred modules format[]. An entry point is now explicitly required, and can be configured either via the
mainfield, or passed directly as a command line argument; for example,
wrangler dev index.js. This field replaces the legacy
build.upload.mainfield (which only applied to modules format Workers). Read more at (ref:)[]
rules: array, optional
The
rulesfield is an array of mappings between module types and file patterns. It instructs
wranglerto interpret specific files differently than JavaScript. For example, this is useful for reading text-like content as text files, or compiled WASM as ready to instantiate and execute. These rules can apply to Workers of both the established service worker format, and the newer modules format. This field replaces the legacy
build.upload.rulesfield (which only applied to modules format Workers). Read more at (ref:)[]
Non-mandatory fields
A few configuration fields which were previously required, are now optional in particular situations; they can either be inferred, or added as an optimization. No fields are required anymore when starting with
wrangler version 2, and you can gradually add configuration as the need arises.
name: string
The
nameconfiguration field is now not required for
wrangler dev, or any of the
wrangler kv:*commands. Further, it can also be passed as a command line argument as
--name <name>. It is still required for
wrangler publish.
account_id: string
The
account_idfield is not required for any of the commands. Any relevant commands will check if you are logged in, and if not, will prompt you to log in. Once logged in, it will use your account ID and will not prompt you again until your login session expires. If you have multiple account IDs, you will be presented with a list of accounts to choose from.
You can still configure
account_idin your
wrangler.tomlfile, or as an environment variable
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID; this will make startup faster, and bypass the list of choices if you have multiple IDs. The
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKENenvironment variable is also useful for situations where it is not possible to login interactively - refer to Running in CI/CD .
workers_devboolean, default:
truewhen no routes are present
The
workers_devfield is used to indicate that the Worker should be published to a
*.workers.devsubdomain. For example, for a Worker named
my-workerand a previously configured
*.workers.devsubdomain
username, the Worker will get published to
my-worker.username.workers.dev.com. This field is not mandatory, and defaults to
truewhen
routeor
routesare not configured. When routes are present, it defaults to
false. If you want to neither publish it to a
*.workers.devsubdomain nor any routes, set
workers_devto
false. This useful when you are publishing a Worker as a standalone service that can only be accessed from another Worker with (
services)[TODO:link/to/services/docs] bindings.
Deprecated fields (non-breaking)
A few configuration fields are deprecated, but their presence is not a breaking change yet. It is recommended to read the warning messages and follow the instructions to migrate to the new configuration. They will be removed and stop working in a future version.
zone_id: string, deprecated
The
zone_idfield is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. It is now inferred from
route/
routes, and optionally from
dev.hostwhen using
wrangler dev. This also makes it simpler to deploy a single Worker to multiple domains.
build.upload: object, deprecated
The
build.uploadfield is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. Its usage results in a warning with suggestions on rewriting the configuration file to remove the warnings.
build.upload.main/
build.upload.dirare replaced by the
mainfields and are applicable to both service worker format and modules format Workers.
build.upload.rulesis replaced by the
rulesfield and is applicable to both service worker format and modules format Workers.
build.upload.formatis no longer specified and is automatically inferred by
wrangler.
Deprecated fields (breaking)
A few configuration fields are deprecated and will not work as expected anymore. It is recommended to read the error messages and follow the instructions to migrate to the new configuration.
site.entry-point:
string, deprecated
The
site.entry-pointconfiguration was used to specify an entry point for Workers with a
[site]configuration. This has been replaced by the top-level
mainfield.
type:
rust|
javascript|
webpack, deprecated
The
typeconfiguration was used to specify the type of Worker. It has since been made redundant and is now inferred from usage. If you were using
type = "webpack"(and the optional
webpack_configfield), you should read the TODO: webpack migration guide to modify your project and use a custom build instead.
Deprecated commands
The following commands are deprecated in Wrangler as of Wrangler 2.
build:
The
wrangler build command is no longer available for building the Worker.
The equivalent functionality can be achieved by
wrangler publish --dry-run --outdir=path/to/build.
config:
The
wrangler config command is no longer available for authenticating via an API token.
Use
wrangler login /
wrangler logout to manage OAuth authentication, or provide an API token via the
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN environment variable.
preview:
The
wrangler preview command is no longer available for creating a temporary preview instance of the Worker.
Try using
wrangler dev to try out a worker during development.
subdomain:
The
wrangler subdomain command is no longer available for creating a
workers.dev subdomain.
Create the
workers.dev subdomain on your Workers dashboard.
generate:
The
wrangler generate command is no longer available to initialize a Worker from a template repository.
Initialize a basic Worker project via
wrangler init, which provides a good starting point for most projects.
Alternatively, try cloning the template repository and initializing it manually.
route:
The
wrangler route command is no longer available to configure a route for a Worker.
Routes are specified in the
wrangler.toml configuration file.
Other deprecated behaviour
wranglerwill no longer use
index.jsin the directory where
wrangler devis called as the entry point to a Worker. Use the
mainconfiguration field, or explicitly pass it as a command line argument, for example:
wrangler dev index.js.
wranglerwill no longer assume that bare specifiers are file names if they are not represented as a path. For example, in a folder like so:
project ├── index.js └── some-dependency.js
where the content of
index.jsis:import SomeDependency from "some-dependency.js";addEventListener("fetch", (event) => {// ...});
wrangler1 would resolve
import SomeDependency from "some-dependency.js";to the file
some-dependency.js. This will also work in
wrangler2, but will also log a deprecation warning; in the future, this will break with an error. Instead, you should rewrite the import to specifiy that it is a relative path, like so:- import SomeDependency from "some-dependency.js";+ import SomeDependency from "./some-dependency.js";