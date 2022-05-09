​​ New in Wrangler 2

wrangler 2 introduces a number of new features for developing and deploying a Worker. This document is to show previous users of wrangler 1 what they can expect when they move to wrangler 2.

wrangler.toml is no longer mandatory.

is no longer mandatory. dev and publish accept CLI arguments.

and accept CLI arguments. tail can be run on arbitrary Worker names

can be run on arbitrary Worker names init creates a project boilerplate.

creates a project boilerplate. Service environments.

JSON bindings for vars .

. Local mode for wrangler dev .

. Module system (for both modules and service worker format Workers).

Devtools.

Typescript support.

Sharing development environment on the Internet.

Wider platform compatibility.

Developer hotkeys.

Better configuration validation.

​​ Wrangler 1 and 2 comparison table

Command 1 2 Notes publish ✅ ✅ dev ✅ ✅ preview ✅ ❌ Removed, use dev instead. init ✅ ✅ generate ✅ ❌ Removed, use git clone instead. build ✅ ❌ Removed, invoke your own build script instead. secret ✅ ✅ route ✅ ❌ Removed, use publish instead. tail ✅ ✅ kv ✅ ✅ r2 🚧 ✅ Introduced in wrangler 1.19.8. pages ❌ ✅ config ✅ ❔ login ✅ ✅ logout ✅ ✅ whoami ✅ ✅ subdomain ✅ ❔ report ✅ ❌ Removed, error reports are made interactively.

Property 1 2 Notes type = "webpack" ✅ ❌ Removed, look at this guide to migrate. type = "rust" ✅ ❌ Removed, use workers-rs External link icon Open external link instead. type = "javascript" ✅ 🚧 No longer required, can be omitted.