New in Wrangler 2
wrangler 2 introduces a number of new features for developing and deploying a Worker. This document is to show previous users of
wrangler 1 what they can expect when they move to
wrangler 2.
wrangler.toml is no longer mandatory.
dev and
publish accept CLI arguments.
tail can be run on arbitrary Worker names
init creates a project boilerplate.
- Service environments.
- JSON bindings for
vars.
- Local mode for
wrangler dev.
- Module system (for both modules and service worker format Workers).
- Devtools.
- Typescript support.
- Sharing development environment on the Internet.
- Wider platform compatibility.
- Developer hotkeys.
- Better configuration validation.
Wrangler 1 and 2 comparison table
Commands
|Command
|1
|2
|Notes
publish
|✅
|✅
dev
|✅
|✅
preview
|✅
|❌
|Removed, use
dev instead.
init
|✅
|✅
generate
|✅
|❌
|Removed, use
git clone instead.
build
|✅
|❌
|Removed, invoke your own build script instead.
secret
|✅
|✅
route
|✅
|❌
|Removed, use
publish instead.
tail
|✅
|✅
kv
|✅
|✅
r2
|🚧
|✅
|Introduced in wrangler 1.19.8.
pages
|❌
|✅
config
|✅
|❔
login
|✅
|✅
logout
|✅
|✅
whoami
|✅
|✅
subdomain
|✅
|❔
report
|✅
|❌
|Removed, error reports are made interactively.
Configuration
Features