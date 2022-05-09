Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Install / Update

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i @cloudflare/wrangler -g

Install with cargo

Assuming you have Rust’s package manager, Cargo, installed, run:

$ cargo install wrangler

Otherwise, to install Cargo, you must first install rustup. On Linux and macOS systems, rustup can be installed as follows:

$ curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh

Additional installation methods are available on the Rust site.

Windows users will need to install Perl as a dependency for openssl-sysStrawberry Perl is recommended.

After Cargo is installed, you may now install Wrangler:

$ cargo install wrangler

Manual install

  1. Download the binary tarball for your platform from the releases page. You do not need the wranglerjs-*.tar.gz download – Wrangler will install that for you.

  2. Unpack the tarball and place the wrangler binary somewhere on your PATH, preferably /usr/local/bin for Linux/macOS or Program Files for Windows.

Update

To update Wrangler, run one of the following:

Update with npm

$ npm update -g @cloudflare/wrangler

Update with cargo

$ cargo install wrangler --force