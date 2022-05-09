Install / Update
Install
Install with
npm
$ npm i @cloudflare/wrangler -g
Install with
cargo
Assuming you have Rust’s package manager, Cargo, installed, run:
$ cargo install wrangler
Otherwise, to install Cargo, you must first install rustup. On Linux and macOS systems,
rustup can be installed as follows:
$ curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh
Additional installation methods are available on the Rust site.
Windows users will need to install Perl as a dependency for
openssl-sys — Strawberry Perl is recommended.
After Cargo is installed, you may now install Wrangler:
$ cargo install wrangler
Manual install
Download the binary tarball for your platform from the releases page. You do not need the
wranglerjs-*.tar.gzdownload – Wrangler will install that for you.
Unpack the tarball and place the
wranglerbinary somewhere on your
PATH, preferably
/usr/local/binfor Linux/macOS or
Program Filesfor Windows.
Update
To update Wrangler, run one of the following:
Update with
npm
$ npm update -g @cloudflare/wrangler
Update with
cargo
$ cargo install wrangler --force