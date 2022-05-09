Running Wrangler in CI/CD

To run Wrangler in a continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) environment, you must provide a Cloudflare API token and account ID.

​​ Cloudflare API token

Add the token to the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN environment variable. (for example, CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN=123 wrangler dev )

​​ Account ID

You have three options for telling Wrangler which Cloudflare account to use: