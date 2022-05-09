Running Wrangler in CI/CD
To run Wrangler in a continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) environment, you must provide a Cloudflare API token and account ID.
Cloudflare API token
Add the token to the
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN environment variable. (for example,
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN=123 wrangler dev)
Account ID
You have three options for telling Wrangler which Cloudflare account to use:
- If there is only one account associated with the API token, then the account ID is inferred automatically;
- Add the
account_idto the project’s
wrangler.tomlfile (for example,
account_id = "12345679").
- Add the account ID to the
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_IDenvironment variable.