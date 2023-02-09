Webpack
Wrangler allows you to develop modern ES6 applications with support for modules. This support is possible because of Wrangler’s webpack integration. This document describes how Wrangler uses webpack to build your Workers and how you can bring your own configuration.
Sensible defaults
This is the default webpack configuration that Wrangler uses to build your Worker:
module.exports = { target: "webworker", entry: "./index.js", // inferred from "main" in package.json
};
The
"main" field in the
package.json file determines the
entry configuration value. When undefined or missing,
"main" defaults to
index.js, meaning that
entry also defaults to
index.js.
The default configuration sets
target to
webworker. This is the correct value because Cloudflare Workers are built to match the Service Worker API. Refer to the webpack documentation for an explanation of this
target value.
Bring your own configuration
You can tell Wrangler to use a custom webpack configuration file by setting
webpack_config in your
wrangler.toml file. Always set
target to
webworker.
Example
webpack.config.js
module.exports = { target: 'webworker', entry: './index.js', mode: 'production',
};
wrangler.toml
type = "webpack"
name = "my-worker"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
workers_dev = true
webpack_config = "webpack.config.js"
Example with multiple environments
It is possible to use different webpack configuration files within different Wrangler environments. For example, the
"webpack.development.js" configuration file is used during
wrangler dev for development, but other, more production-ready configurations are used when building for the staging or production environments:
wrangler.toml
type = "webpack"
name = "my-worker-dev"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
workers_dev = true
webpack_config = "webpack.development.js"
[env.staging]
name = "my-worker-staging"
webpack_config = "webpack.staging.js"
[env.production]
name = "my-worker-production"
webpack_config = "webpack.production.js"
webpack.development.js
module.exports = { target: 'webworker', devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map', // avoid "eval": Workers environment doesn’t allow it entry: './index.js', mode: 'development',
};
webpack.production.js
module.exports = { target: 'webworker', entry: './index.js', mode: 'production',
};
Using with Workers Sites
Wrangler commands are run from the project root. Ensure your
entry and
context are set appropriately. For a project with structure:
.├── public│ ├── 404.html│ └── index.html├── workers-site│ ├── index.js│ ├── package-lock.json│ ├── package.json│ └── webpack.config.js└── wrangler.toml
The corresponding
webpack.config.js file should look like this:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = { context: __dirname, target: 'webworker', entry: './index.js', mode: 'production',
};
Shimming globals
When you want to bring your own implementation of an existing global API, you may shim a third-party module in its place as a webpack plugin.
For example, you may want to replace the
URL global class with the
url-polyfill npm package. After defining the package as a dependency in your
package.json file and installing it, add a plugin entry to your webpack configuration.
Example with webpack plugin
webpack.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack');
module.exports = { target: 'webworker', entry: './index.js', mode: 'production', plugins: [ new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ URL: 'url-polyfill', }), ],
};
Backwards compatibility
If you are using
[email protected] or earlier, a
webpack.config.js file at the root of your project is loaded automatically. This is not always obvious, which is why versions of Wrangler after
[email protected] require you to specify a
webpack_config value in your
wrangler.toml file.
When upgrading from
[email protected], you may encounter webpack configuration warnings. To resolve this, add
webpack_config = "webpack.config.js" to your
wrangler.toml file.