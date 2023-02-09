Migrate webpack projects from Wrangler version 1
Previous versions of Wrangler offered rudimentary support for webpack with the
type and
webpack_config keys in
wrangler.toml. Starting with Wrangler v2, Wrangler no longer supports the
type and
webpack_config keys, but you can still use webpack with your Workers.
As a developer using webpack with Workers, you may be in one of four categories:
I use
[build]to run webpack (or another bundler) external to
wrangler..
I use
type = webpack, but do not provide my own configuration and let Wrangler take care of it..
I use
type = webpackand
webpack_config = <path/to/webpack.config.js>to handle JSX, Typescript, WebAssembly, HTML files, and other non-standard filetypes..
I use
type = webpackand
webpack_config = <path/to/webpack.config.js>to perform code-transforms and/or other code-modifying functionality..
If you do not see yourself represented, file an issue and we can assist you with your specific situation and improve this guide for future readers.
I use
[build] to run webpack (or another bundler) external to Wrangler.
Wrangler v2 supports the
[build] key, so your Workers will continue to build using your own setup.
I use
type = webpack, but do not provide my own configuration and let Wrangler take care of it.
Wrangler will continue to take care of it. Remove
type = webpack from your
wrangler.toml file.
I use
type = webpack and
webpack_config = <path/to/webpack.config.js> to handle JSX, TypeScript, WebAssembly, HTML files, and other non-standard filetypes.
As of Wrangler v2, Wrangler has built-in support for this use case. Refer to Bundling for more details.
The Workers runtime handles JSX and TypeScript. You can
import any modules you need into your code and the Workers runtime includes them in the built Worker automatically.
You should remove the
type and
webpack_config keys from your
wrangler.toml file.
I use
type = webpack and
webpack_config = <path/to/webpack.config.js> to perform code-transforms and/or other code-modifying functionality.
Wrangler v2 drops support for project types, including
type = webpack and configuration via the
webpack_config key. If your webpack configuration performs operations beyond adding loaders (for example, for TypeScript) you will need to maintain your custom webpack configuration. In the long term, you should migrate to an external
[build] process. In the short term, it is still possible to reproduce Wrangler v1’s build steps in newer versions of Wrangler by following the instructions below.
- Add wranglerjs-compat-webpack-plugin as a
devDependency.
wrangler-js, shipped as a separate library from Wrangler v1, is a Node script that configures and executes webpack 4 for you. When you set
type = webpack, Wrangler v1 would execute this script for you. We have ported the functionality over to a new package, wranglerjs-compat-webpack-plugin, which you can use as a webpack plugin.
To do that, you will need to add it as a dependency:
npm install --save-dev [email protected]^4.46.0 webpack-cli wranglerjs-compat-webpack-plugin# oryarn add --dev [email protected] webpack-cli wranglerjs-compat-webpack-plugin
You should see this reflected in your
package.json file:
{ "name": "my-worker", "version": "x.y.z", // ... "devDependencies": { // ... "wranglerjs-compat-webpack-plugin": "^x.y.z", "webpack": "^4.46.0", "webpack-cli": "^x.y.z" }
}
- Add
wranglerjs-compat-webpack-pluginto
webpack.config.js.
Modify your
webpack.config.js file to include the plugin you just installed.
const { WranglerJsCompatWebpackPlugin,
} = require("wranglerjs-compat-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = { // ... plugins: [new WranglerJsCompatWebpackPlugin()],
};
- Add a build script your
package.json.
{ "name": "my-worker", "verion": "2.0.0", // ... "scripts": { "build": "webpack" // <-- Add this line! // ... }
}
- Remove unsupported entries from your
wrangler.toml.
Remove the
type and
webpack_config keys from your
wrangler.toml file, as they are not supported anymore.
# Remove these!
type = "webpack"
webpack_config = "webpack.config.js"
- Tell Wrangler how to bundle your Worker.
Wrangler no longer has any knowledge of how to build your Worker. You will need to tell it how to call webpack and where to look for webpack’s output. This translates into two fields:
main = "./worker/script.js" # by default, or whatever file webpack outputs
[build]
command = "npm run build" # or "yarn build"
# ...
- Test your project.
Try running
wrangler publish to test that your configuration works as expected.