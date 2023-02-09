Deprecations

This document describes the difference between Wrangler v1 and v2, specifically deprecations and breaking changes.

Wrangler v2 introduces some new fields for configuration, while also deprecating some redundant fields.

​​ Common deprecations

Here are common fields that are no longer required.

type is no longer required. Wrangler will infer the correct project type automatically.

is no longer required. Wrangler will infer the correct project type automatically. zone_id is no longer required. It can be deduced from the routes directly.

is no longer required. It can be deduced from the routes directly. build.upload.format is no longer used. The format is now inferred automatically from the code.

is no longer used. The format is now inferred automatically from the code. build.upload.main and build.upload.dir are no longer required. Use the top level main field, which now serves as the entry-point for the Worker.

and are no longer required. Use the top level field, which now serves as the entry-point for the Worker. site.entry-point is no longer required. The entry point should be specified through the main field.

is no longer required. The entry point should be specified through the field. webpack_config and webpack properties are no longer supported. Refer to Ejecting Webpack . Here are the Wrangler v1 commands that are no longer supported:

and properties are no longer supported. Refer to . Here are the Wrangler v1 commands that are no longer supported: wrangler preview - Use the wrangler dev command, for running your worker in your local environment.

- Use the command, for running your worker in your local environment. wrangler generate - If you want to use a starter template, clone its GitHub repository and manually initialize it.

- If you want to use a starter template, clone its GitHub repository and manually initialize it. wrangler route - Routes are defined in the wrangler.toml configuration file.

- Routes are defined in the configuration file. wrangler report - If you find a bug please report it at Wrangler issues External link icon Open external link .

- If you find a bug please report it at . wrangler build - If you wish to access the output from bundling your Worker use wrangler publish --outdir=path/to/output .

​​ New fields

These are new fields that can be added to your wrangler.toml .

main : string , optional The main field is used to specify an entry point to the Worker. It may be in the established service worker format, or the newer, preferred modules format. An entry point is now explicitly required, and can be configured either via the main field, or passed directly as a command line, for example, wrangler dev index.js . This field replaces the legacy build.upload.main field (which only applied to modules format Workers).

rules : array , optional The rules field is an array of mappings between module types and file patterns. It instructs Wrangler to interpret specific files differently than JavaScript. For example, this is useful for reading text-like content as text files, or compiled WASM as ready to instantiate and execute. These rules can apply to Workers of both the established service worker format, and the newer modules format. This field replaces the legacy build.upload.rules field (which only applied to modules format Workers).

A few configuration fields which were previously required, are now optional in particular situations. They can either be inferred, or added as an optimization. No fields are required anymore when starting with Wrangler v2, and you can gradually add configuration as the need arises.

name : string The name configuration field is now not required for wrangler dev , or any of the wrangler kv:* commands. Further, it can also be passed as a command line argument as --name <name> . It is still required for wrangler publish .

account_id : string The account_id field is not required for any of the commands. Any relevant commands will check if you are logged in, and if not, will prompt you to log in. Once logged in, it will use your account ID and will not prompt you again until your login session expires. If you have multiple account IDs, you will be presented with a list of accounts to choose from. You can still configure account_id in your wrangler.toml file, or as an environment variable CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID ; this will make startup faster, and bypass the list of choices if you have multiple IDs. The CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN environment variable is also useful for situations where it is not possible to login interactively - refer to Running in CI/CD.

workers_dev boolean , default: true when no routes are present The workers_dev field is used to indicate that the Worker should be published to a *.workers.dev subdomain. For example, for a Worker named my-worker and a previously configured *.workers.dev subdomain username , the Worker will get published to my-worker.username.workers.dev.com . This field is not mandatory, and defaults to true when route or routes are not configured. When routes are present, it defaults to false . If you want to neither publish it to a *.workers.dev subdomain nor any routes, set workers_dev to false . This useful when you are publishing a Worker as a standalone service that can only be accessed from another Worker with ( services ).

​​ Deprecated fields (non-breaking)

A few configuration fields are deprecated, but their presence is not a breaking change yet. It is recommended to read the warning messages and follow the instructions to migrate to the new configuration. They will be removed and stop working in a future version.

zone_id : string , deprecated The zone_id field is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. It is now inferred from route / routes , and optionally from dev.host when using wrangler dev . This also makes it simpler to deploy a single Worker to multiple domains.

build.upload : object , deprecated The build.upload field is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. Its usage results in a warning with suggestions on rewriting the configuration file to remove the warnings. build.upload.main / build.upload.dir are replaced by the main fields and are applicable to both service worker format and modules format Workers. build.upload.rules is replaced by the rules field and is applicable to both service worker format and modules format Workers. build.upload.format is no longer specified and is automatically inferred by wrangler .



​​ Deprecated fields (breaking)

A few configuration fields are deprecated and will not work as expected anymore. It is recommended to read the error messages and follow the instructions to migrate to the new configuration.

site.entry-point : string , deprecated The site.entry-point configuration was used to specify an entry point for Workers with a [site] configuration. This has been replaced by the top-level main field.

type : rust | javascript | webpack , deprecated The type configuration was used to specify the type of Worker. It has since been made redundant and is now inferred from usage. If you were using type = "webpack" (and the optional webpack_config field), you should read the webpack migration guide to modify your project and use a custom build instead.

​​ Deprecated commands

The following commands are deprecated in Wrangler as of Wrangler v2.

The wrangler build command is no longer available for building the Worker.

The equivalent functionality can be achieved by wrangler publish --dry-run --outdir=path/to/build .

The wrangler config command is no longer available for authenticating via an API token.

Use wrangler login / wrangler logout to manage OAuth authentication, or provide an API token via the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN environment variable.

The wrangler preview command is no longer available for creating a temporary preview instance of the Worker.

Try using wrangler dev to try out a worker during development.

The wrangler subdomain command is no longer available for creating a workers.dev subdomain.

Create the workers.dev subdomain on your Workers dashboard.

The wrangler generate command is no longer available to initialize a Worker from a template repository.

Initialize a basic Worker project via wrangler init , which provides a good starting point for most projects.

Alternatively, try cloning the template repository and initializing it manually.

The wrangler route command is no longer available to configure a route for a Worker.

Routes are specified in the wrangler.toml configuration file.

​​ Other deprecated behaviour