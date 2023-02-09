Configuration
Background
Your project will need some configuration before you can publish your Worker. Configuration is done through changes to keys and values stored in a
wrangler.toml file located in the root of your project directory. You must manually edit this file to edit your keys and values before you can publish.
Environments
The top-level configuration is the collection of values you specify at the top of your
wrangler.toml file. These values will be inherited by all environments, unless otherwise defined in the environment.
The layout of a top-level configuration in a
wrangler.toml file is displayed below:
name = "your-worker"
type = "javascript"
account_id = "your-account-id"
# This field specifies that the Worker
# will be deployed to a *.workers.dev domain
workers_dev = true
# -- OR --
# These fields specify that the Worker
# will deploy to a custom domain
zone_id = "your-zone-id"
routes = ["example.com/*"]
Environment configuration
[env.name] in your
wrangler.toml file.
Environments allow you to deploy the same project to multiple places under multiple names. These environments are utilized with the
--env or
-e flag on the commands that are deploying live Workers:
build
dev
preview
publish
secret
Some environment properties can be inherited from the top-level configuration, but if new values are configured in an environment, they will always override those at the top level.
An example of an
[env.name] configuration looks like this:
wrangler.toml
type = "javascript"
name = "your-worker"
account_id = "your-account-id"
[vars]
FOO = "default FOO value"
BAR = "default BAR value"
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "FOO", id = "1a...", preview_id = "1b..." }
]
[env.helloworld]
# Now adding configuration keys for the "helloworld" environment.
# These new values will override the top-level configuration.
name = "your-worker-helloworld"
account_id = "your-other-account-id"
[vars]
FOO = "env-helloworld FOO value"
BAR = "env-helloworld BAR value"
kv_namespaces = [ # Redeclare kv namespace bindings for each environment # NOTE: In this case, passing new IDs because new `account_id` value. { binding = "FOO", id = "888...", preview_id = "999..." }
]
To deploy this example Worker to the
helloworld environment, you would run
wrangler publish --env helloworld.
Keys
There are three types of keys in a
wrangler.toml file:
Top level only keys are required to be configured at the top level of your
wrangler.tomlfile only; multiple environments on the same project must share this key’s value.
Inherited keys can be configured at the top level and/or environment. If the key is defined only at the top level, the environment will use the key’s value from the top level. If the key is defined in the environment, the environment value will override the top-level value.
Non-inherited keys must be defined for every environment individually.
name
inherited
- The name of your Worker script. If inherited, your environment name will be appended to the top level.
type
top level
- Specifies how
wrangler buildwill build your project. There are three options:
javascript,
webpack, and
rust.
javascriptchecks for a build command specified in the
[build]section,
webpackbuilds your project using webpack v4, and
rustcompiles the Rust in your project to WebAssembly.
- Specifies how
account_id
inherited
- This is the ID of the account associated with your zone. You might have more than one account, so make sure to use the ID of the account associated with the
zone_idyou provide, if you provide one. It can also be specified through the
CF_ACCOUNT_IDenvironment variable.
- This is the ID of the account associated with your zone. You might have more than one account, so make sure to use the ID of the account associated with the
zone_id
inherited
- This is the ID of the zone or domain you want to run your script on. It can also be specified through the
CF_ZONE_IDenvironment variable. This key is optional if you are using only a
*.workers.devsubdomain.
- This is the ID of the zone or domain you want to run your script on. It can also be specified through the
workers_dev
inherited
- This is a boolean flag that specifies if your Worker will be deployed to your
*.workers.devsubdomain. If omitted, it defaults to false.
- This is a boolean flag that specifies if your Worker will be deployed to your
route
not inherited
- A route, specified by URL pattern, on your zone that you would like to run your Worker on.
route = "http://example.com/*". A
routeOR
routeskey is only required if you are not using a
*.workers.devsubdomain.
- A route, specified by URL pattern, on your zone that you would like to run your Worker on.
routes
not inherited
- A list of routes you would like to use your Worker on. These follow exactly the same rules a
route, but you can specify a list of them.
routes = ["http://example.com/hello", "http://example.com/goodbye"]. A
routeOR
routeskey is only required if you are not using a
*.workers.devsubdomain.
- A list of routes you would like to use your Worker on. These follow exactly the same rules a
webpack_config
inherited
- This is the path to a custom webpack configuration file for your Worker. You must specify this field to use a custom webpack configuration, otherwise Wrangler will use a default configuration for you. Refer to the Wrangler webpack page for more information.
vars
not inherited
- An object containing text variables that can be directly accessed in a Worker script.
kv_namespaces
not inherited
- These specify any Workers KV Namespaces you want to access from inside your Worker.
site
inherited
- Determines the local folder to upload and serve from a Worker.
dev
not inherited
- Arguments for
wrangler devthat configure local server.
- Arguments for
triggers
inherited
- Configures cron triggers for running a Worker on a schedule.
usage_model
inherited
- Specifies the Usage Model for your Worker. There are two options -
bundledand
unbound. For newly created Workers, if the Usage Model is omitted it will be set to the default Usage Model set on the account. For existing Workers, if the Usage Model is omitted, it will be set to the Usage Model configured in the dashboard for that Worker.
- Specifies the Usage Model for your Worker. There are two options -
build
top level
- Configures a custom build step to be run by Wrangler when building your Worker. Refer to the custom builds documentation for more details.
vars
The
vars key defines a table of environment variables provided to your Worker script. All values are plaintext values.
Usage:
[vars]
FOO = "some value"
BAR = "some other string"
The table keys are available to your script as global variables, which will contain their associated values.
// Worker code:console.log(FOO);
//=> "some value"
console.log(BAR);
//=> "some other string"
Alternatively, you can define
vars using an inline table format. This style should not include any new lines to be considered a valid TOML configuration:
vars = { FOO = "some value", BAR = "some other string" }
kv_namespaces
kv_namespaces defines a list of KV namespace bindings for your Worker.
Usage:
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "FOO", id = "0f2ac74b498b48028cb68387c421e279", preview_id = "6a1ddb03f3ec250963f0a1e46820076f" }, { binding = "BAR", id = "068c101e168d03c65bddf4ba75150fb0", preview_id = "fb69528dbc7336525313f2e8c3b17db0" }
]
Alternatively, you can define
kv namespaces like so:
[[kv_namespaces]]
binding = "FOO"
preview_id = "abc456"
id = "abc123"
[[kv_namespaces]]
binding = "BAR"
preview_id = "xyz456"
id = "xyz123"
Much like environment variables and secrets, the
binding names are available to your Worker as global variables.
// Worker script:
let value = await FOO.get("keyname");
//=> gets the value for "keyname" from
//=> the FOO variable, which points to
//=> the "0f2ac...e279" KV namespace
binding
- The name of the global variable your code will reference. It will be provided as a KV runtime instance.
id
- The ID of the KV namespace that your
bindingshould represent. Required for
wrangler publish.
- The ID of the KV namespace that your
preview_id
- The ID of the KV namespace that your
bindingshould represent during
wrangler devor
wrangler preview. Required for
wrangler devand
wrangler preview.
- The ID of the KV namespace that your
site
A Workers Site generated with
wrangler generate --site or
wrangler init --site.
Usage:
[site]
bucket = "./public"
entry-point = "workers-site"
bucket
- The directory containing your static assets. It must be a path relative to your
wrangler.tomlfile. Example:
bucket = "./public"
- The directory containing your static assets. It must be a path relative to your
entry-point
- The location of your Worker script. The default location is
workers-site. Example:
entry-point = "./workers-site"
- The location of your Worker script. The default location is
include
- An exclusive list of
.gitignore-style patterns that match file or directory names from your
bucketlocation. Only matched items will be uploaded. Example:
include = ["upload_dir"]
- An exclusive list of
exclude
- A list of
.gitignore-style patterns that match files or directories in your
bucketthat should be excluded from uploads. Example:
exclude = ["ignore_dir"]
- A list of
You can also define your
site using an alternative TOML syntax.
Storage Limits
For exceptionally large pages, Workers Sites may not be ideal. There is a 25 MiB limit per page or file. Additionally, Wrangler will create an asset manifest for your files that will count towards your script’s size limit. If you have too many files, you may not be able to use Workers Sites.
Exclusively including files/directories
If you want to include only a certain set of files or directories in your
bucket, add an
include field to your
[site] section of your
wrangler.toml file:
[site]
bucket = "./public"
entry-point = "workers-site"
include = ["included_dir"] # must be an array.
Wrangler will only upload files or directories matching the patterns in the
include array.
Excluding files/directories
If you want to exclude files or directories in your
bucket, add an
exclude field to your
[site] section of your
wrangler.toml file:
[site]
bucket = "./public"
entry-point = "workers-site"
exclude = ["excluded_dir"] # must be an array.
Wrangler will ignore files or directories matching the patterns in the
exclude array when uploading assets to Workers KV.
Include > Exclude
If you provide both
include and
exclude fields, the
include field will be used and the
exclude field will be ignored.
Default ignored entries
Wrangler will always ignore:
node_modules
- Hidden files and directories
- Symlinks
More about include/exclude patterns
Refer to the gitignore documentation to learn more about the standard matching patterns.
Customizing your Sites Build
Workers Sites projects use webpack by default. Though you can bring your own webpack configuration, be aware of your
entry and
context settings.
You can also use the
[build] section with Workers Sites, as long as your build step will resolve dependencies in
node_modules. Refer to the custom builds section for more information.
triggers
A set of cron triggers used to call a Worker on a schedule.
Usage:
[triggers]
crons = ["0 0 * JAN-JUN FRI", "0 0 LW JUL-DEC *"]
crons
- A set of cron expressions, where each expression is a separate schedule to run the Worker on.
dev
Arguments for
wrangler dev can be configured here so you do not have to repeatedly pass them.
Usage:
[dev]
port = 9000
local_protocol = "https"
ip
- IP address for the local
wrangler devserver to listen on, defaults to
127.0.0.1.
- IP address for the local
port
- Port for local
wrangler devserver to listen on, defaults to
8787.
- Port for local
local_protocol
- Protocol that local
wrangler devserver listen to requests on, defaults to
http.
- Protocol that local
upstream_protocol
- Protocol that
wrangler devforwards requests on, defaults to
https.
- Protocol that
build
A custom build command for your project. There are two configurations based on the format of your Worker:
service-worker and
modules (beta).
Service Workers
This section is for customizing Workers with the
service-worker format. These Workers use
addEventListener and look like the following:
addEventListener("fetch", (event) => { event.respondWith(new Response("I'm a service Worker!"));
});
Usage:
[build]
command = "npm install && npm run build"
[build.upload]
format = "service-worker"
[build]
command
- The command used to build your Worker. On Linux and macOS, the command is executed in the
shshell and the
cmdshell for Windows. The
&&and
||shell operators may be used.
- The command used to build your Worker. On Linux and macOS, the command is executed in the
cwd
- The working directory for commands, defaults to the project root directory.
watch_dir
- The directory to watch for changes while using
wrangler dev, defaults to the
srcrelative to the project root directory.
- The directory to watch for changes while using
[build.upload]
format
- The format of the Worker script, must be
"service-worker".
- The format of the Worker script, must be
Modules
Workers now supports the ES Modules syntax. Modules support in Cloudflare Workers is currently in beta. This format allows you to export a collection of files and/or modules, unlike the Service Worker format which requires a single file to be uploaded.
Module Workers
export their event handlers instead of using
addEventListener calls.
Modules receive all bindings (KV Namespaces, Environment Variables, and Secrets) as arguments to the exported handlers. With the Service Worker format, these bindings are available as global variables.
An uploaded module may
import other uploaded ES Modules. If using the CommonJS format, you may
require other uploaded CommonJS modules.
import html from "./index.html";
export default { // * request is the same as `event.request` from the service worker format // * waitUntil() and passThroughOnException() are accessible from `ctx` instead of `event` from the service worker format // * env is where bindings like KV namespaces, Durable Object namespaces, Config variables, and Secrets // are exposed, instead of them being placed in global scope. async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const headers = { "Content-Type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8" }; return new Response(html, { headers }); },
};
To create a Workers project using Wrangler and Modules, add a
[build] section:
[build]
command = "npm install && npm run build"
[build.upload]
format = "modules"
main = "./worker.mjs"
[build]
command
- The command used to build your Worker. On Linux and macOS system, the command is executed in the
shshell and the
cmdshell for Windows. The
&&and
||shell operators may be used.
- The command used to build your Worker. On Linux and macOS system, the command is executed in the
cwd
- The working directory for commands, defaults to the project root directory.
watch_dir
- The directory to watch for changes while using
wrangler dev, defaults to the
srcrelative to the project root directory.
- The directory to watch for changes while using
[build.upload]
format
- The format of the Workers script, must be
"modules".
- The format of the Workers script, must be
dir
- The directory you wish to upload your modules from, defaults to the
distrelative to the project root directory.
- The directory you wish to upload your modules from, defaults to the
main
- The relative path of the main module from
dir, including the
./prefix. The main module must be an ES module. For projects with a build script, this usually refers to the output of your JavaScript bundler.
- The relative path of the main module from
rules
- An ordered list of rules that define which modules to import, and what type to import them as.
You will need to specify rules to use Text, Data, and CompiledWasm modules, or when you wish to
have a
.jsfile be treated as an
ESModuleinstead of
CommonJS.
- An ordered list of rules that define which modules to import, and what type to import them as. You will need to specify rules to use Text, Data, and CompiledWasm modules, or when you wish to have a
Defaults:
[build.upload]
format = "modules"
main = "./worker.mjs"
# You do not need to include these default rules in your `wrangler.toml`, they are implicit.
# The default rules are treated as the last two rules in the list.
[[build.upload.rules]]
type = "ESModule"
globs = ["**/*.mjs"]
[[build.upload.rules]]
type = "CommonJS"
globs = ["**/*.js", "**/*.cjs"]
type
- The module type, see the table below for acceptable options:
type
JavaScript type ESModule - CommonJS - Text
String
Data
ArrayBuffer
CompiledWasm
WebAssembly.Module
- The module type, see the table below for acceptable options:
globs
- Unix-style glob rules that are used to determine the module type to use for a given file in
dir. Globs are matched against the module’s relative path from
build.upload.dirwithout the
./prefix. Rules are evaluated in order, starting at the top.
- Unix-style glob rules that are used to determine the module type to use for a given file in
fallthrough
- This option allows further rules for this module type to be considered if set to true. If not specified or set to false, further rules for this module type will be ignored.
Example
To illustrate how these levels are applied, here is a
wrangler.toml file using multiple environments:
wrangler.toml
# top level configuration
type = "javascript"
name = "my-worker-dev"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
zone_id = "09876543210987654321"
route = "dev.example.com/*"
usage_model = "unbound"
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "FOO", id = "b941aabb520e61dcaaeaa64b4d8f8358", preview_id = "03c8c8dd3b032b0528f6547d0e1a83f3" }, { binding = "BAR", id = "90e6f6abd5b4f981c748c532844461ae", preview_id = "e5011a026c5032c09af62c55ecc3f438" }
]
[build]
command = "webpack"
[build.upload]
format = "service-worker"
[site]
bucket = "./public"
entry-point = "workers-site"
[dev]
ip = "0.0.0.0"
port = 9000
local_protocol="http"
upstream_protocol="https"
# environment configuration
[env.staging]
name = "my-worker-staging"
route = "staging.example.com/*"
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "FOO", id = "0f2ac74b498b48028cb68387c421e279" }, { binding = "BAR", id = "068c101e168d03c65bddf4ba75150fb0" }
]
# environment configuration
[env.production]
workers_dev= true
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "FOO", id = "0d2ac74b498b48028cb68387c421e233" }, { binding = "BAR", id = "0d8c101e168d03c65bddf4ba75150f33" }
]