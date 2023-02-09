Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Workers
  Products  >  
  Workers  >  
  Wrangler (legacy)  >  
  Comparing Wrangler v1 & v2

New in Wrangler v2

Wrangler v2 introduces a number of new features for developing and deploying a Worker. This document is to show previous users of Wrangler v1 what they can expect when they move to Wrangler v2.

  • wrangler.toml is no longer mandatory.
  • dev and publish accept CLI arguments.
  • tail can be run on arbitrary Worker names.
  • init creates a project boilerplate.
  • JSON bindings for vars.
  • Local mode for wrangler dev.
  • Module system (for both modules and service worker format Workers).
  • Devtools.
  • Typescript support.
  • Sharing development environment on the Internet.
  • Wider platform compatibility.
  • Developer hotkeys.
  • Better configuration validation.

Prefer a video format? The following video describes some of the major changes in Wrangler v2, and shows you how it can help speed up your workflow.

​​ Wrangler v1 and v2 comparison table

​​ Commands

Commandv1v2Notes
publish
dev
previewRemoved, use dev instead.
init
generateRemoved, use git clone instead.
buildRemoved, invoke your own build script instead.
secret
routeRemoved, use publish instead.
tail
kv
r2🚧Introduced in Wrangler v1.19.8.
pages
config
login
logout
whoami
subdomain
reportRemoved, error reports are made interactively.

​​ Configuration

Propertyv1v2Notes
type = "webpack"Removed, refer to this guide to migrate.
type = "rust"Removed, use workers-rs instead.
type = "javascript"🚧No longer required, can be omitted.

​​ Features

Featurev1v2Notes
TypeScriptYou can give wrangler a TypeScript file, and it will automatically transpile it to JavaScript using esbuild under-the-hood.
Local modewrangler dev --local will run your Worker on your local machine instead of on our network. This is powered by Miniflare.