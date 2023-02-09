New in Wrangler v2

Wrangler v2 introduces a number of new features for developing and deploying a Worker. This document is to show previous users of Wrangler v1 what they can expect when they move to Wrangler v2.

wrangler.toml is no longer mandatory.

is no longer mandatory. dev and publish accept CLI arguments.

and accept CLI arguments. tail can be run on arbitrary Worker names.

can be run on arbitrary Worker names. init creates a project boilerplate.

creates a project boilerplate. JSON bindings for vars .

. Local mode for wrangler dev .

. Module system (for both modules and service worker format Workers).

Devtools.

Typescript support.

Sharing development environment on the Internet.

Wider platform compatibility.

Developer hotkeys.

Better configuration validation.

Prefer a video format? The following video describes some of the major changes in Wrangler v2, and shows you how it can help speed up your workflow.

​​ Wrangler v1 and v2 comparison table

Command v1 v2 Notes publish ✅ ✅ dev ✅ ✅ preview ✅ ❌ Removed, use dev instead. init ✅ ✅ generate ✅ ❌ Removed, use git clone instead. build ✅ ❌ Removed, invoke your own build script instead. secret ✅ ✅ route ✅ ❌ Removed, use publish instead. tail ✅ ✅ kv ✅ ✅ r2 🚧 ✅ Introduced in Wrangler v1.19.8. pages ❌ ✅ config ✅ ❔ login ✅ ✅ logout ✅ ✅ whoami ✅ ✅ subdomain ✅ ❔ report ✅ ❌ Removed, error reports are made interactively.

Property v1 v2 Notes type = "webpack" ✅ ❌ Removed, refer to this guide to migrate. type = "rust" ✅ ❌ Removed, use workers-rs External link icon Open external link instead. type = "javascript" ✅ 🚧 No longer required, can be omitted.