New in Wrangler v2
Wrangler v2 introduces a number of new features for developing and deploying a Worker. This document is to show previous users of Wrangler v1 what they can expect when they move to Wrangler v2.
wrangler.toml is no longer mandatory.
dev and
publish accept CLI arguments.
tail can be run on arbitrary Worker names.
init creates a project boilerplate.
- JSON bindings for
vars.
- Local mode for
wrangler dev.
- Module system (for both modules and service worker format Workers).
- Devtools.
- Typescript support.
- Sharing development environment on the Internet.
- Wider platform compatibility.
- Developer hotkeys.
- Better configuration validation.
Prefer a video format? The following video describes some of the major changes in Wrangler v2, and shows you how it can help speed up your workflow.
Wrangler v1 and v2 comparison table
Commands
|Command
|v1
|v2
|Notes
publish
|✅
|✅
dev
|✅
|✅
preview
|✅
|❌
|Removed, use
dev instead.
init
|✅
|✅
generate
|✅
|❌
|Removed, use
git clone instead.
build
|✅
|❌
|Removed, invoke your own build script instead.
secret
|✅
|✅
route
|✅
|❌
|Removed, use
publish instead.
tail
|✅
|✅
kv
|✅
|✅
r2
|🚧
|✅
|Introduced in Wrangler v1.19.8.
pages
|❌
|✅
config
|✅
|❔
login
|✅
|✅
logout
|✅
|✅
whoami
|✅
|✅
subdomain
|✅
|❔
report
|✅
|❌
|Removed, error reports are made interactively.
Configuration
Features