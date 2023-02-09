Commands
Complete list of all commands available for
wrangler, the Workers CLI.
generate
Scaffold a Cloudflare Workers project from a public GitHub repository.
$ wrangler generate [$NAME] [$TEMPLATE] [--type=$TYPE] [--site]
Default values indicated by
=value.
$NAME
=worker
- The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and
$TEMPLATE
=https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template
- The GitHub URL of the repository to use as the template for generating the project.
--type=$TYPE
=webpack
- The type of project; one of
webpack,
javascript, or
rust.
--site
- When defined, the default
$TEMPLATEvalue is changed to
cloudflare/worker-sites-template. This scaffolds a Workers Site project.
init
Create a skeleton
wrangler.toml in an existing directory. This command can be used as an alternative to
generate if you prefer to clone a template repository yourself or you already have a JavaScript project and would like to use Wrangler.
$ wrangler init [$NAME] [--type=$TYPE] [--site]
Default values indicated by
=value.
$NAME
=(Name of working directory)
- The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and
--type=$TYPE
=webpack
- The type of project; one of
webpack,
javascript, or
rust.
--site
- When defined, the default
$TEMPLATEvalue is changed to
cloudflare/worker-sites-template. This scaffolds a Workers Site project.
build
Build your project (if applicable). This command looks at your
wrangler.toml file and reacts to the
"type" value specified.
When using
type = "webpack", Wrangler will build the Worker using its internal webpack installation. When using
type = "javascript" , the
build.command, if defined, will run.
$ wrangler build [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]
--env
- If defined, Wrangler will load the matching environment’s configuration before building. Refer to Environments for more information.
login
Authorize Wrangler with your Cloudflare account. This will open a login page in your browser and request your account access permissions. This command is the alternative to
wrangler config and it uses OAuth tokens.
$ wrangler login [--scopes-list] [--scopes $SCOPES]
All of the arguments and flags to this command are optional:
--scopes-list
- List all the available OAuth scopes with descriptions.
--scopes $SCOPES
- Allows to choose your set of OAuth scopes. The set of scopes must be entered in a whitespace-separated list,
for example,
$ wrangler login --scopes account:read user:read.
- Allows to choose your set of OAuth scopes. The set of scopes must be entered in a whitespace-separated list, for example,
wrangler login uses all the available scopes by default if no flags are provided.
logout
Remove Wrangler’s authorization for accessing your account. This command will invalidate your current OAuth token and delete the configuration file, if present.
$ wrangler logout
This command only invalidates OAuth tokens acquired through the
wrangler login command. However, it will try to delete the configuration file regardless of your authorization method.
If you wish to delete your API token, log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and go to Overview > Get your API token in the right side menu > select the three-dot menu on your Wrangler token and select Delete if you wish to delete your API token.
config
Configure Wrangler so that it may acquire a Cloudflare API Token or Global API key, instead of OAuth tokens, in order to access and manage account resources.
$ wrangler config [--api-key]
--api-key
- To provide your email and global API key instead of a token. (This is not recommended for security reasons.)
You can also use environment variables to authenticate, or
wrangler login to authorize with OAuth tokens.
publish
Publish your Worker to Cloudflare. Several keys in your
wrangler.toml file determine whether you are publishing to a
*.workers.dev subdomain or a custom domain. However, custom domains must be proxied (orange-clouded) through Cloudflare. Refer to the Get started guide for more information.
$ wrangler publish [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]
--env
- If defined, Wrangler will load the matching environment’s configuration before building and deploying. Refer to Environments for more information.
To use this command, the following fields are required in your
wrangler.toml file:
name
string
- The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and
type
string
- The type of project; one of
webpack,
javascript, or
rust.
account_id
string
- The Cloudflare account ID. This can be found in the Cloudflare dashboard, for example,
account_id = "a655bacaf2b4cad0e2b51c5236a6b974".
You can publish to <your-worker>.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev or to a custom domain.
When you publish changes to an existing Worker script, all new requests will automatically route to the updated version of the Worker without downtime. Any inflight requests will continue running on the previous version until completion. Once all inflight requests have finished complete, the previous Worker version will be purged and will no longer handle requests.
Publishing to workers.dev
To publish to
*.workers.dev, you will first need to have a subdomain registered. You can register a subdomain by executing the
wrangler subdomain command.
After you have registered a subdomain, add
workers_dev to your
wrangler.toml file.
workers_dev
bool
- When
true, indicates that the Worker should be deployed to a
*.workers.devdomain.
Publishing to your own domain
To publish to your own domain, specify these three fields in your
wrangler.toml file.
zone_id
string
- The Cloudflare zone ID, for example,
zone_id = "b6558acaf2b4cad1f2b51c5236a6b972", which can be found in the Cloudflare dashboard.
route
string
- The route you would like to publish to, for example,
route = "example.com/my-worker/*".
routes
Array
- The routes you would like to publish to, for example,
routes = ["example.com/foo/*", example.com/bar/*].
Publishing the same code to multiple domains
To publish your code to multiple domains, refer to the documentation for environments.
dev
wrangler dev is a command that establishes a connection between
localhost and an edge server that operates your Worker in development. A cloudflared tunnel forwards all requests to the edge server, which continuously updates as your Worker code changes. This allows full access to Workers KV, Durable Objects, etc. This is a great way to easily test your Worker while developing.
$ wrangler dev [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME] [--ip <ip>] [--port <port>] [--host <host>] [--local-protocol <http|https>] [--upstream-protocol <http|https>]
--env
- If defined, Wrangler will load the matching environment’s configuration. Refer to Environments for more information.
--ip
- The IP to listen on, defaults to
127.0.0.1.
--port
- The port to listen on, defaults to
8787.
--host
- The host to forward requests to, defaults to the zone of the project or to
tutorial.cloudflareworkers.comif unauthenticated.
--local-protocol
- The protocol to listen to requests on, defaults to
http.
--upstream-protocol
- The protocol to forward requests to host on, defaults to
https.
These arguments can also be set in your
wrangler.toml file. Refer to the
wrangler dev configuration documentation for more information.
Usage
You should run
wrangler dev from your Worker directory. Wrangler will run a local server accepting requests, executing your Worker, and forwarding them to a host. If you want to use another host other than your zone or
tutorials.cloudflare.com, you can specify with
--host example.com.
$ wrangler dev💁 JavaScript project found. Skipping unnecessary build!💁 watching "./"👂 Listening on http://127.0.0.1:8787
With
wrangler dev running, you can send HTTP requests to
localhost:8787 and your Worker should execute as expected. You will also see
console.log messages and exceptions appearing in your terminal. If either of these things do not happen, or you think the output is incorrect, file an issue.
tail
Start a session to livestream logs from a deployed Worker.
$ wrangler tail [--format $FORMAT] [--status $STATUS] [OPTIONS]
--format $FORMAT
json|pretty
- The format of the log entries.
--status $STATUS
- Filter by invocation status [possible values:
ok,
error,
canceled].
--header $HEADER
- Filter by HTTP header.
--method $METHOD
- Filter by HTTP method.
--sampling-rate $RATE
- Add a percentage of requests to log sampling rate.
--search $SEARCH
- Filter by a text match in
console.logmessages.
After starting
wrangler tail in a directory with a project, you will receive a live feed of console and exception logs for each request your Worker receives.
Like all Wrangler commands, run
wrangler tail from your Worker’s root directory (the directory with your
wrangler.toml file).
preview
Preview your project using the Cloudflare Workers preview service.
$ wrangler preview [--watch] [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME] [ --url $URL] [$METHOD] [$BODY]
Default values indicated by
=value.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, Wrangler will load the matching environment’s configuration. Refer to Environments for more information.
--watch
- When enabled, any changes to the Worker project will continually update the preview service with the newest version of your project. By default,
wrangler previewwill only bundle your project a single time.
$METHOD
=“GET”
- The type of request to preview your Worker with (
GET,
POST).
$BODY
=“Null”
- The body string to post to your preview Worker request. For example,
wrangler preview post hello=hello.
kv_namespaces
If you are using kv_namespaces with
wrangler preview, you will need to specify a
preview_id in your
wrangler.toml file before you can start the session. This is so that you do not accidentally write changes to your production namespace while you are developing. You may make
preview_id equal to
id if you would like to preview with your production namespace, but you should ensure that you are not writing values to KV that would break your production Worker.
To create a
preview_id run:
$ wrangler kv:namespace create --preview "NAMESPACE"
Previewing on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 1/2)
Setting $BROWSER to your browser binary
WSL is a Linux environment, so Wrangler attempts to invoke
xdg-open to open your browser. To make
wrangler preview work with WSL, you should set your
$BROWSER to the path of your browser binary:
$ export BROWSER="/mnt/c/tools/firefox.exe"
$ wrangler preview
Spaces in filepaths are not common in Linux, and some programs like
xdg-open will break on paths with spaces. You can work around this by linking the binary to your
/usr/local/bin:
$ ln -s "/mnt/c/Program Files/Mozilla Firefox/firefox.exe" firefox
$ export BROWSER=firefox
Setting $BROWSER to
wsl-open
Another option is to install wsl-open and set the
$BROWSER env variable to
wsl-open via
wsl-open -w. This ensures that
xdg-open uses
wsl-open when it attempts to open your browser.
If you are using WSL 2, you will need to install
wsl-open following their standalone method rather than through
npm. This is because their npm package has not yet been updated with WSL 2 support.
route
List or delete a route associated with a domain:
$ wrangler route list [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]
Default values indicated by
=value.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
This command will forward the JSON response from the List Routes API. Each object within the JSON list will include the route id, route pattern, and the assigned Worker name for the route. Piping this through a tool such as
jq will render the output nicely.
$ wrangler route delete $ID [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]
Default values indicated by
=value.
$ID
- The hash of the route ID to delete.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
subdomain
Create or change your
*.workers.dev subdomain.
$ wrangler subdomain <name>
secret
Interact with your secrets.
put
Create or replace a secret.
$ wrangler secret put <name> --env ENVIRONMENT_NAMEEnter the secret text you’d like assigned to the variable name on the script named my-worker-ENVIRONMENT_NAME:
You will be prompted to input the secret’s value. This command can receive piped input, so the following example is also possible:
$ echo "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\nM...==\n-----END PRIVATE KEY-----\n" | wrangler secret put PRIVATE_KEY
name
- The variable name to be accessible in the script.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
delete
Delete a secret from a specific script.
$ wrangler secret delete <name> --env ENVIRONMENT_NAME
name
- The variable name to be accessible in the script.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
list
List all the secret names bound to a specific script.
$ wrangler secret list --env ENVIRONMENT_NAME
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, only the specified environment’s secrets will be listed. Refer to Environments for more information.
kv
The
kv subcommand allows you to store application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using Workers KV. KV operations are scoped to your account, so in order to use any of these commands, you:
- must configure an
account_idin your project’s
wrangler.tomlfile.
- run all
wrangler kv:<command>operations in your terminal from the project’s root directory.
Getting started
To use Workers KV with your Worker, the first thing you must do is create a KV namespace. This is done with
the
kv:namespace subcommand.
The
kv:namespace subcommand takes a new binding name as its argument. A Workers KV namespace will be created using a concatenation of your Worker’s name (from your
wrangler.toml file) and the binding name you provide:
$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV"🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV"✨ Success!Add the following to your configuration file:kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" }]
Successful operations will print a new configuration block that should be copied into your
wrangler.toml file. Add the output to the existing
kv_namespaces configuration if already present. You can now access the binding from within a Worker:
let value = await MY_KV.get("my-key");
To write a value to your KV namespace using Wrangler, run the
wrangler kv:key put subcommand.
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value"✨ Success
Instead of
--binding, you may use
--namespace-id to specify which KV namespace should receive the operation:
$ wrangler kv:key put --namespace-id=e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8 "key" "value"✨ Success
Additionally, KV namespaces can be used with environments. This is useful for when you have code that refers to
a KV binding like
MY_KV, and you want to be able to have these bindings point to different namespaces (like
one for staging and one for production).
A
wrangler.toml file with two environments:
[env.staging]
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" }
]
[env.production]
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "a825455ce00f4f7282403da85269f8ea" }
]
To insert a value into a specific KV namespace, you can use:
$ wrangler kv:key put --env=staging --binding=MY_MV "key" "value"✨ Success
Since
--namespace-id is always unique (unlike binding names), you do not need to specify an
--env argument.
Concepts
Most
kv commands require you to specify a namespace. A namespace can be specified in two ways:
With a
--binding:$ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "my key"
- This can be combined with
--previewflag to interact with a preview namespace instead of a production namespace.
With a
--namespace-id:$ wrangler kv:key get --namespace-id=06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db "my key"
Most
kv subcommands also allow you to specify an environment with the optional
--env flag. This allows you to publish Workers running the same code but with different namespaces. For example, you could use separate staging and production namespaces for KV data in your
wrangler.toml file:
type = "webpack"
name = "my-worker"
account_id = "<account id here>"
route = "staging.example.com/*"
workers_dev = false
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db" }
]
[env.production]
route = "example.com/*"
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "07bc1f3d1f2a4fd8a45a7e026e2681c6" }
]
With the
wrangler.toml file above, you can specify
--env production when you want to perform a KV action on the namespace
MY_KV under
env.production. For example, with the
wrangler.toml file above, you can get a value out of a production KV instance with:
$ wrangler kv:key get --binding "MY_KV" --env=production "my key"
To learn more about environments, refer to Environments.
kv:namespace
create
Create a new namespace.
$ wrangler kv:namespace create $NAME [--env=$ENVIRONMENT_NAME] [--preview]
$NAME
- The name of the new namespace.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
--preview
- Interact with a preview namespace (the
preview_idvalue) instead of production.
Usage
$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV"🌀 Creating namespace with title "worker-MY_KV"✨ Add the following to your wrangler.toml:kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" }]
$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" --preview🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV_preview"✨ Success!Add the following to your wrangler.toml:kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", preview_id = "15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273" }]
list
List all KV namespaces associated with an account ID.
$ wrangler kv:namespace list
Usage
This example passes the Wrangler command through the
jq command:
$ wrangler kv:namespace list | jq "."[ { "id": "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db", "title": "TEST_NAMESPACE" }, { "id": "32ac1b3c2ed34ed3b397268817dea9ea", "title": "STATIC_CONTENT" }]
delete
Delete a given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding= [--namespace-id=]
--binding
- The name of the namespace to delete.
--namespace-id
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
--preview
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
Usage
$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KVAre you sure you want to delete namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791? [y/n]yes🌀 Deleting namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791✨ Success
$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KV --previewAre you sure you want to delete namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273? [y/n]yes🌀 Deleting namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273✨ Success
kv:key
put
Write a single key-value pair to a particular namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding= [--namespace-id=] $KEY $VALUE✨ Success
$KEY
- The key to write to.
$VALUE
- The value to write.
--binding
- The name of the namespace to write to.
--namespace-id
- The ID of the namespace to write to.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
--preview
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to the
wrangler.tomlfile’s
kv_namespaces.preview_idinstead of
kv_namespaces.id.
--ttl
- The lifetime (in number of seconds) the document should exist before expiring. Must be at least
60seconds. This option takes precedence over the
expirationoption.
--expiration
- The timestamp, in UNIX seconds, indicating when the key-value pair should expire.
--path
- When defined, Wrangler reads the
--pathfile location to upload its contents as KV documents. This is ideal for security-sensitive operations because it avoids saving keys and values into your terminal history.
Usage
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value"✨ Success
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV --preview "key" "value"✨ Success
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value" --ttl=10000✨ Success
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" value.txt --path✨ Success
list
Output a list of all keys in a given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key list --binding= [--namespace-id=] [--prefix] [--env]
--binding
- The name of the namespace to list.
--namespace-id
- The ID of the namespace to list.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
--prefix
- A prefix to filter listed keys.
Usage
This example passes the Wrangler command through the
jq command:
$ wrangler kv:key list --binding=MY_KV --prefix="public" | jq "."[ { "name": "public_key" }, { "name": "public_key_with_expiration", "expiration": "2019-09-10T23:18:58Z" }]
get
Read a single value by key from the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key get --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] "$KEY"
$KEY
- The key value to get.
--binding
- The name of the namespace to get from.
--namespace-id
- The ID of the namespace to get from.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the operation will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
--preview
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to use your
wrangler.tomlfile’s
kv_namespaces.preview_idinstead of
kv_namespaces.id
Usage
$ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "key"value
delete
Removes a single key value pair from the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key delete --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] "$KEY"
$KEY
- The key value to delete.
--binding
- The name of the namespace to delete from.
--namespace-id
- The id of the namespace to delete from.
--env
- Perform on a specific environment specified as
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
--preview
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to use your
wrangler.toml’s
kv_namespaces.preview_idinstead of
kv_namespaces.id
Usage
$ wrangler kv:key delete --binding=MY_KV "key"Are you sure you want to delete key "key"? [y/n]yes🌀 Deleting key "key"✨ Success
kv:bulk
put
Write a file full of key-value pairs to the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:bulk put --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] $FILENAME
$FILENAME
- The file to write to the namespace
--binding
- The name of the namespace to put to.
--namespace-id
- The id of the namespace to put to.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
--preview
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to use your
wrangler.tomlfile’s
kv_namespaces.preview_idinstead of
kv_namespaces.id
This command takes a JSON file as an argument with a list of key-value pairs to upload. An example of JSON input:
[ { "key": "test_key", "value": "test_value", "expiration_ttl": 3600 }
]
In order to save JSON data, cast
value to a string:
[ { "key": "test_key", "value": "{\"name\": \"test_value\"}", "expiration_ttl": 3600 }
]
The schema below is the full schema for key-value entries uploaded via the bulk API:
key
string
- The key’s name. The name may be 512 bytes maximum. All printable, non-whitespace characters are valid.
value
string
- The UTF-8 encoded string to be stored, up to 10 MB in length.
expiration
int
- The time, measured in number of seconds since the UNIX epoch, at which the key should expire.
expiration_ttl
int
- The number of seconds the document should exist before expiring. Must be at least
60seconds.
base64
bool
- When true, the server will decode the value as base64 before storing it. This is useful for writing values that would otherwise be invalid JSON strings, such as images. Defaults to
false.
If both
expiration and
expiration_ttl are specified for a given key, the API will prefer
expiration_ttl.
Usage
$ wrangler kv:bulk put --binding=MY_KV allthethingsupload.json🌀 uploading 1 key value pairs✨ Success
delete
Delete all specified keys within a given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:bulk delete --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] $FILENAME
$FILENAME
- The file with key-value pairs to delete.
--binding
- The name of the namespace to delete from.
--namespace-id
- The ID of the namespace to delete from.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
- If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.
--preview
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to use your
wrangler.tomlfile’s
kv_namespaces.preview_idinstead of
kv_namespaces.id
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to use your
This command takes a JSON file as an argument with a list of key-value pairs to delete. An example of JSON input:
[ { "key": "test_key", "value": "" }
]
key
string
- The key’s name. The name may be at most 512 bytes. All printable, non-whitespace characters are valid.
value
string
- The UTF-8 encoded string to be stored, up to 10 MB in length.
Usage
$ wrangler kv:bulk delete --binding=MY_KV allthethingsdelete.jsonAre you sure you want to delete all keys in allthethingsdelete.json? [y/n]y🌀 deleting 1 key value pairs✨ Success
Environment variables
Wrangler supports any
wrangler.toml keys passed in as environment variables. This works by passing in
CF_ + any uppercased TOML key. For example:
CF_NAME=my-worker CF_ACCOUNT_ID=1234 wrangler dev
–help
$ wrangler --help👷 ✨ wrangler 1.12.3The Wrangler Team <[email protected]>
USAGE: wrangler [SUBCOMMAND]
FLAGS: -h, --help Prints help information -V, --version Prints version information
SUBCOMMANDS: kv:namespace 🗂️ Interact with your Workers KV Namespaces kv:key 🔑 Individually manage Workers KV key-value pairs kv:bulk 💪 Interact with multiple Workers KV key-value pairs at once route ➡️ List or delete worker routes. secret 🤫 Generate a secret that can be referenced in the worker script generate 👯 Generate a new worker project init 📥 Create a wrangler.toml for an existing project build 🦀 Build your worker preview 🔬 Preview your code temporarily on cloudflareworkers.com dev 👂 Start a local server for developing your worker publish 🆙 Publish your worker to the orange cloud config 🕵️ Authenticate Wrangler with a Cloudflare API Token or Global API Key subdomain 👷 Configure your workers.dev subdomain whoami 🕵️ Retrieve your user info and test your auth config tail 🦚 Aggregate logs from production worker login 🔓 Authorize Wrangler with your Cloudflare username and password logout ⚙️ Remove authorization from Wrangler. help Prints this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)