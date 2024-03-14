Migrate from Miniflare 2’s test environments
Miniflare 2 provided custom environments for Jest and Vitest in the
jest-environment-miniflare and
vitest-environment-miniflare packages respectively.
The
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package provides similar functionality using modern Miniflare versions and the
workerd runtime.
workerd is the same JavaScript/WebAssembly runtime that powers Cloudflare Workers. Using
workerd practically eliminates behavior mismatches between your tests and deployed code. Refer to the Miniflare 3 announcement for more information.
Install the Workers Vitest integration
First, you will need to uninstall the old environment and install the new pool. Vitest environments can only customize the global scope, whereas pools can run tests using a completely different runtime. In this case, the pool runs your tests inside
workerd instead of Node.js.
$ npm uninstall vitest-environment-miniflare
$ npm install --save-dev --save-exact [email protected]
$ npm install --save-dev @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers
Update your Vitest configuration file
After installing the Workers Vitest configuration, update your Vitest configuration file to use the pool instead. Most Miniflare configuration previously specified
environmentOptions can be moved to
poolOptions.workers.miniflare instead. Refer to Miniflare’s
WorkerOptions interface for supported options and the Miniflare version 2 to 3 migration guide for more information. If you relied on configuration stored in a
wrangler.toml file, set
wrangler.configPath too.
vitest.config.js
+ import { defineWorkersConfig } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config";
export default defineWorkersConfig({ test: {- environment: "miniflare",- environmentOptions: { ... },+ poolOptions: {+ workers: {+ miniflare: { ... },+ wrangler: { configPath: "./wrangler.toml" },+ },+ }, }, });
Update your TypeScript configuration file
If you are using TypeScript, update your
tsconfig.json to include the correct ambient
types:
tsconfig.json
{ "compilerOptions": { ..., "types": [ "@cloudflare/workers-types/experimental"- "vitest-environment-miniflare/globals"+ "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers" ] }, }
Access bindings
To access bindings in your tests, use the
env helper from the
cloudflare:test module.
index.spec.js
import { it } from "vitest";+ import { env } from "cloudflare:test";
it("does something", () => {- const env = getMiniflareBindings(); // ... });
If you are using TypeScript, add an ambient
.d.ts declaration file defining a
ProvidedEnv
interface in the
cloudflare:test module to control the type of
env:
env.d.ts
declare module "cloudflare:test" { interface ProvidedEnv { NAMESPACE: KVNamespace; } // ...or if you have an existing `Env` type... interface ProvidedEnv extends Env {}
}
Use isolated storage
Isolated storage is now enabled by default. You no longer need to include
setupMiniflareIsolatedStorage() in your tests.
index.spec.js
- const describe = setupMiniflareIsolatedStorage();+ import { describe } from "vitest";
Work with
waitUntil()
The
new ExecutionContext() constructor and
getMiniflareWaitUntil() function are now
createExecutionContext() and
waitOnExecutionContext() respectively. Note
waitOnExecutionContext() now returns an empty
Promise<void> instead of a
Promise resolving to the results of all
waitUntil()ed
Promises.
index.spec.js
+ import { createExecutionContext, waitOnExecutionContext } from "cloudflare:test";
it("does something", () => { // ...- const ctx = new ExecutionContext();+ const ctx = createExecutionContext(); const response = worker.fetch(request, env, ctx);- await getMiniflareWaitUntil(ctx);+ await waitOnExecutionContext(ctx); });
Mock outbound requests
The
getMiniflareFetchMock() function has been replaced with the new
fetchMock helper from the
cloudflare:test module.
fetchMock has the same type as the return type of
getMiniflareFetchMock(). There are a couple of differences between
fetchMock and the previous return value of
getMiniflareFetchMock():
fetchMockis deactivated by default, whereas previously it would start activated. This deactivation prevents unnecessary buffering of request bodies if you are not using
fetchMock. You will need to call
fetchMock.activate()before calling
fetch()to enable it.
fetchMockis reset at the start of each test run, whereas previously, interceptors added in previous runs would apply to the current one. This ensures test runs are not affected by previous runs.
index.spec.js
import { beforeAll, afterAll } from "vitest";+ import { fetchMock } from "cloudflare:test";
- const fetchMock = getMiniflareFetchMock(); beforeAll(() => {+ fetchMock.activate(); fetchMock.disableNetConnect(); fetchMock .get("https://example.com") .intercept({ path: "/" }) .reply(200, "data"); }); afterAll(() => fetchMock.assertNoPendingInterceptors());
Use Durable Object helpers
The
getMiniflareDurableObjectStorage(),
getMiniflareDurableObjectState(),
getMiniflareDurableObjectInstance(), and
runWithMiniflareDurableObjectGates() functions have all been replaced with a single
runInDurableObject() function from the
cloudflare:test module. The
runInDurableObject() function accepts a
DurableObjectStub with a callback accepting the Durable Object instance and corresponding
DurableObjectState as arguments. Consolidating these functions into a single function simplifies the API surface, and ensures instances are accessed with the correct request context and gating behavior. Refer to the Test APIs page for more details.
index.spec.js
+ import { env, runInDurableObject } from "cloudflare:test";
it("does something", async () => {- const env = getMiniflareBindings(); const id = env.OBJECT.newUniqueId();+ const stub = env.OBJECT.get(id);
- const storage = await getMiniflareDurableObjectStorage(id);- doSomethingWith(storage);+ await runInDurableObject(stub, async (instance, state) => {+ doSomethingWith(state.storage);+ });
- const state = await getMiniflareDurableObjectState(id);- doSomethingWith(state);+ await runInDurableObject(stub, async (instance, state) => {+ doSomethingWith(state);+ });
- const instance = await getMiniflareDurableObjectInstance(id);- await runWithMiniflareDurableObjectGates(state, async () => {- doSomethingWith(instance);- });+ await runInDurableObject(stub, async (instance) => {+ doSomethingWith(instance);+ }); });
The
flushMiniflareDurableObjectAlarms() function has been replaced with the
runDurableObjectAlarm() function from the
cloudflare:test module. The
runDurableObjectAlarm() function accepts a single
DurableObjectStub and returns a
Promise that resolves to
true if an alarm was scheduled and the
alarm() handler was executed, or
false otherwise. To “flush” multiple instances’ alarms, call
runDurableObjectAlarm() in a loop.
index.spec.js
+ import { env, runDurableObjectAlarm } from "cloudflare:test";
it("does something", async () => {- const env = getMiniflareBindings(); const id = env.OBJECT.newUniqueId();- await flushMiniflareDurableObjectAlarms([id]);+ const stub = env.OBJECT.get(id);+ const ran = await runDurableObjectAlarm(stub); });
Finally, the
getMiniflareDurableObjectIds() function has been replaced with the
listDurableObjectIds() function from the
cloudflare:test module. The
listDurableObjectIds() function now accepts a
DurableObjectNamespace instance instead of a namespace
string to provide stricter typing. Note the
listDurableObjectIds() function now respects isolated storage. If enabled, IDs of objects created in other tests will not be returned.
index.spec.js
+ import { env, listDurableObjectIds } from "cloudflare:test";
it("does something", async () => {- const ids = await getMiniflareDurableObjectIds("OBJECT");+ const ids = await listDurableObjectIds(env.OBJECT); });