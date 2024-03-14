Get started

For most users, Cloudflare recommends using the Workers Vitest integration for testing Workers and Pages Functions projects. Vitest External link icon Open external link is a popular JavaScript testing framework featuring a very fast watch mode, Jest compatibility, and out-of-the-box support for TypeScript. In this integration, Cloudflare provides a custom pool that allows your Vitest tests to run inside the Workers runtime.

Get started with the Vitest integration Get started guide, and refer to Recipes for testing different types of Workers.

The Workers Vitest integration…

Supports both unit tests and integration tests .

and . Provides direct access to Workers runtime APIs and bindings.

Implements isolated per-test storage.

Runs tests fully-locally using Miniflare External link icon Open external link .

. Leverages Vitest’s hot-module reloading for near instant reruns.

Provides a declarative interface for mocking outbound requests.

Supports projects with multiple Workers.

The Workers Vitest integration does not support testing Workers using the service worker format. Migrate to the ES modules format to use the Workers Vitest integration.

Here’s an example of a unit-style and integration-style test using the integration: