TailEvent
Background
A tail event is the event type to automatically capture data from a producer Worker. It can be used to process logs in real-time and send them to a logging or analytics service.
Synatx: Module Worker
Written using the Module Worker syntax, handle
TailEvent in Workers functions by adding a
tail() function to your module’s exported handlers:
index.js
export default { async tail(events, env, ctx) => { fetch("<YOUR_ENDPOINT>", { method: "POST", body: JSON.stringify(events), }) }
}
Parameters
events
Array
TailItems. One
TailItemis collected for each event that triggers a Worker. For Workers for Platforms customers with a Tail Worker installed on the Dispatch Worker,
eventswill contain two elements: one for the Dispatch Worker and one for the User Worker.
env
object
- An object containing the bindings associated with your Module Worker, such as KV namespaces and Durable Objects.
ctx
object
- An object containing the context associated with your Module Worker. Currently, this object just contains the
waitUntilfunction.
Synatx: Service Worker
Written using the Service Worker syntax, handle
TailEvent in Workers functions by attaching the
tail event with
addEventListener:
index.js
addEventListener('tail', event => fetch("<YOUR_ENDPOINT>", { method: "POST", body: JSON.stringify(events), }) );
Properties
event.type
string
- The type of event. This will always return
"tail".
event.waitUntil(promisePromise):
void
- Refer to
waitUntil. Note that unlike fetch event handlers, tail handlers do not return a value, so this is the only way for trace Workers to do asynchronous work.
TailItems
Properties
scriptName
string
- The name of the producer script.
event
object
- Contains information about the Worker’s triggering event.
FetchEventInfoobject
- For other event types:
null, currently.
- Contains information about the Worker’s triggering event.
eventTimestamp
number
- Measured in epoch time.
logs
array
- An array of TailLogs.
exceptions
array
- An array of
TailExceptions. A single Worker invocation might result in multiple unhandled exceptions, since a Worker can register multiple asynchronous tasks.
outcome
string
- The outcome of the Worker invocation, one of:
- An uncaught JavaScript exception.
- A fetch handler that does not result in a Response.
- An internal error.
unknown: outcome status was not set.
ok: The worker invocation succeeded.
exception: An unhandled exception was thrown. This can happen for many reasons, including:
exceededCpu: The Worker invocation exceeded either its CPU limits.
exceededMemory: The Worker invocation exceeded memory limits.
scriptNotFound: An internal error from difficulty retrieving the script.
canceled: The worker invocation was canceled before it completed. Commonly because the client disconnected before a response could be sent.
FetchEventInfo
Properties
request
object
response
object
TailRequest
Properties
cf
object
IncomingRequestCfProperties.
headers
Object
- Header name/value entries (redacted by default). Header names are lowercased, and the values associated with duplicate header names are concatenated, with the string
", "(comma space) interleaved, similar to the Fetch standard.
method
String
- The HTTP request method.
url
String
- The HTTP request URL (redacted by default).
Methods
getUnredacted()
Object
- Returns a TailRequest object with unredacted properties
Some of the properties of
TraceRequest are redacted by default to make it harder to accidentally record sensitive information, like user credentials or API tokens. The redactions use heuristic rules, so they are subject to false positives and negatives. Clients can call
getUnredacted() to bypass redaction, but they should always be careful about what information is retained, whether using the redaction or not.
- Header redaction: The header value will be the string
“REDACTED”when the (case-insensitive) header name is
cookie/
set-cookieor contains a substring
"auth”,
“key”,
“secret”,
“token”, or
"jwt".
- URL redaction: For each greedily matched substring of ID characters (a-z, A-Z, 0-9, ‘+’, ‘-’, ‘_’) in the URL, if it meets the following criteria for a hex or base-64 ID, the substring will be replaced with the string
“REDACTED”.
- Hex ID: Contains 32 or more hex digits, and contains only hex digits and separators (’+’, ‘-’, ‘_’)
- Base-64 ID: Contains 21 or more characters, and contains at least two uppercase, two lowercase, and two digits.
TailResponse
Properties
status
number
- The HTTP status code.
TailLog
Records information sent to console functions.
Properties
timestamp
number
- Measured in epoch time.
level
String
- A string indicating the console function that was called. One of:
debug,
info,
log,
warn,
error.
message
Object
- The array of parameters passed to the console function.
TailException
Records an unhandled exception that occurred during the Worker invocation.
Properties
timestamp
number
- Measured in epoch time.
name
String
- The error type (For example,
Error,
TypeError, etc.).
message
Object
- The error description (For example,
"x" is not a function).
- The error description (For example,