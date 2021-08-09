ScheduledEvent
Background
A ScheduledEvent is the event type for scheduled requests to a Worker. It is the
Object passed through as the
event when a Worker's
scheduled
addEventListener() is invoked by a Worker's Cron Trigger.
Context
addEventListener("scheduled", event => {
event.waitUntil(handleScheduled(event))
})
Properties
event.cron
string
- The value of the Cron Trigger that started the
ScheduledEvent.
event.type
string
- The type of event. This will always return
"scheduled".
event.scheduledTime
number
- The time the
ScheduledEventwas scheduled to be executed in milliseconds since January 1, 1970, UTC. It can be parsed as
new Date(event.scheduledTime)
Methods
When a Workers script is invoked by a Cron Trigger, the Workers runtime starts a
ScheduledEvent which will be handled by the event listener registered for the type
"scheduled". The event handler can invoke the following methods of the
event object to control what happens next:
event.waitUntil(promisePromise)
void
- Use this method to notify the runtime to wait for asynchronous tasks (e.g. logging, analytics to third-party services, streaming and caching). The first
event.waitUntilto fail will be observed and recorded as the status in the Cron Trigger Past Events table. Otherwise, it will be reported as a Success.
