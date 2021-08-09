ScheduledEvent

A ScheduledEvent is the event type for scheduled requests to a Worker. It is the Object passed through as the event when a Worker's scheduled addEventListener() is invoked by a Worker's Cron Trigger.

addEventListener ( "scheduled" , event => {

event . waitUntil ( handleScheduled ( event ) )

} )



event.cron string The value of the Cron Trigger that started the ScheduledEvent .

event.type string The type of event. This will always return "scheduled" .

event.scheduledTime number The time the ScheduledEvent was scheduled to be executed in milliseconds since January 1, 1970, UTC. It can be parsed as new Date(event.scheduledTime)



When a Workers script is invoked by a Cron Trigger, the Workers runtime starts a ScheduledEvent which will be handled by the event listener registered for the type "scheduled" . The event handler can invoke the following methods of the event object to control what happens next: