FetchEvent

Background

In Workers, any incoming HTTP requests are referred to as "fetch" events. A Worker will respond to the HTTP request with the handler method that was assigned to the "fetch" event.

Both the Service Worker and Module Worker formats are able to handle "fetch" events, but with significant differences in their authoring syntax.

Syntax: Service Worker

In the Service Worker format, events are handled by using addEventListener to assign a handler to an event name. Additionally, the Service Worker specification assigns network requests to the "fetch" event, using the FetchEvent interface.

Incoming HTTP requests can be handled by assigning a "fetch" event handler:

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(new Response('Hello'));

});

Supported FetchEvent properties

  • event.type string

    • The type of event. This will always return "fetch".

  • event.request Request

    • The incoming HTTP request.

  • event.respondWith(response Response |Promise) void

  • event.waitUntil(promisePromise) void

  • event.passThroughOnException() void

Bindings

When a Worker is deployed using the Service Worker syntax, any bindings will be made available as global runtime variables.

Syntax: Module Worker

In the Module Worker format, events are handled by defining and exporting an object with method handlers corresponding to event names.

While an incoming HTTP request is still given the "fetch" name, a Module Worker does not surface the FetchEvent interface. Instead, Module Workers receive the Request and must reply with a Response directly.

export default {
  fetch(request, env, context) {
    return new Response('Hello');
  },

};

Parameters

Bindings

When deploying a Module Worker, any bindings will not be available as global runtime variables. Instead, they are passed to the handler as a parameter – refer to env in Parameters .

Lifecycle methods

When responding to a HTTP request, the fetch handler may use any of the following methods to augment or control how the request is handled.

respondWith

Intercepts the request and allows the Worker to send a custom response.

If a fetch event handler does not call respondWith, the runtime delivers the event to the next registered fetch event handler. In other words, while not recommended, this means it is possible to add multiple "fetch" event handlers within a Worker.

If no fetch event handler calls respondWith, then the runtime forwards the request to the origin as if the Worker did not. However, if there is no origin – or the Worker itself is your origin server, which is always true for *.workers.dev domains – then you must call respondWith for a valid response.

// Format: Service Worker

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  let { pathname } = new URL(event.request.url);


  // Allow "/ignore/*" URLs to hit origin
  if (pathname.startsWith('/ignore/')) return;


  // Otherwise, respond with something
  event.respondWith(handler(event));

});

waitUntil

The waitUntil command extends the lifetime of the "fetch" event. It accepts a Promise-based task which the Workers runtime will execute before the handler terminates but without blocking the response. For example, this is ideal for caching responses or handling logging.

With the Service Worker format, waitUntil is available within the event because it is a native FetchEvent property.

With the Module Worker format, waitUntil is moved and available on the context parameter object.

service-worker.js
// Format: Service Worker

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(handler(event));

});



async function handler(event) {
  // Forward / Proxy original request
  let res = await fetch(event.request);


  // Add custom header(s)
  res = new Response(res.body, res);
  res.headers.set('x-foo', 'bar');


  // Cache the response
  // NOTE: Does NOT block / wait
  event.waitUntil(caches.default.put(event.request, res.clone()));


  // Done
  return res;

}

module-worker.mjs
// Format: Module Worker

export default {
  async fetch(request, env, context) {
    // Forward / Proxy original request
    let res = await fetch(request);


    // Add custom header(s)
    res = new Response(res.body, res);
    res.headers.set('x-foo', 'bar');


    // Cache the response
    // NOTE: Does NOT block / wait
    context.waitUntil(caches.default.put(request, res.clone()));


    // Done
    return res;
  },

};

passThroughOnException

The passThroughOnException command prevents a runtime error response when the Worker script throws an unhandled exception. Instead, the script will fail open, which will proxy the request to the origin server as though the Worker was never invoked.

To prevent JavaScript errors from causing entire requests to fail on uncaught exceptions, passThroughOnException() causes the Workers runtime to yield control to the origin server.

With the Service Worker format, passThroughOnException is added to the FetchEvent interface, making it available within the event.

With the Module Worker format, passThroughOnException is available on the context parameter object.

service-worker.js
// Format: Service Worker

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  // Proxy to origin on unhandled/uncaught exceptions
  event.passThroughOnException();
  throw new Error('Oops');

});

module-worker.mjs
// Format: Module Worker

export default {
  async fetch(request, env, context) {
    // Proxy to origin on unhandled/uncaught exceptions
    context.passThroughOnException();
    throw new Error('Oops');
  },

};