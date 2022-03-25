FetchEvent
Background
In Workers, any incoming HTTP requests are referred to as
"fetch" events. A Worker will respond to the HTTP request with the handler method that was assigned to the
"fetch" event.
Both the Service Worker and Module Worker formats are able to handle
"fetch" events, but with significant differences in their authoring syntax.
Syntax: Service Worker
In the Service Worker format, events are handled by using
addEventListener to assign a handler to an event name. Additionally, the Service Worker specification assigns network requests to the
"fetch" event, using the
FetchEvent interface.
Incoming HTTP requests can be handled by assigning a
"fetch" event handler:
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(new Response('Hello'));
});
Supported
FetchEvent properties
event.type
string
- The type of event. This will always return
"fetch".
- The type of event. This will always return
event.request
Request
- The incoming HTTP request.
event.respondWith(response
Response|Promise)
void
- Refer to
respondWith.
- Refer to
event.waitUntil(promisePromise)
void
- Refer to
waitUntil.
- Refer to
event.passThroughOnException()
void
- Refer to
passThroughOnException.
- Refer to
Bindings
When a Worker is deployed using the Service Worker syntax, any bindings will be made available as global runtime variables.
Syntax: Module Worker
In the Module Worker format, events are handled by defining and exporting an object with method handlers corresponding to event names.
While an incoming HTTP request is still given the
"fetch" name, a Module Worker does not surface the
FetchEvent interface. Instead, Module Workers receive the
Request and must reply with a
Response directly.
export default { fetch(request, env, context) { return new Response('Hello'); },
};
Parameters
request
Request
- The incoming HTTP request.
env
object
- The bindings assigned to the Worker.
context.waitUntil(promisePromise)
void
- Refer to
waitUntil.
- Refer to
context.passThroughOnException()
void
- Refer to
passThroughOnException.
- Refer to
Bindings
When deploying a Module Worker, any bindings will not be available as global runtime variables. Instead, they are passed to the handler as a parameter – refer to
env in Parameters
.
Lifecycle methods
When responding to a HTTP request, the fetch handler may use any of the following methods to augment or control how the request is handled.
respondWith
Intercepts the request and allows the Worker to send a custom response.
If a
fetch event handler does not call
respondWith, the runtime delivers the event to the next registered
fetch event handler. In other words, while not recommended, this means it is possible to add multiple
"fetch" event handlers within a Worker.
If no
fetch event handler calls
respondWith, then the runtime forwards the request to the origin as if the Worker did not. However, if there is no origin – or the Worker itself is your origin server, which is always true for
*.workers.dev domains – then you must call
respondWith for a valid response.
// Format: Service Worker
addEventListener('fetch', event => { let { pathname } = new URL(event.request.url);
// Allow "/ignore/*" URLs to hit origin if (pathname.startsWith('/ignore/')) return;
// Otherwise, respond with something event.respondWith(handler(event));
});
waitUntil
The
waitUntil command extends the lifetime of the
"fetch" event. It accepts a
Promise-based task which the Workers runtime will execute before the handler terminates but without blocking the response. For example, this is ideal for caching responses or handling logging.
With the Service Worker format,
waitUntil is available within the
event because it is a native
FetchEvent property.
With the Module Worker format,
waitUntil is moved and available on the
context parameter object.
service-worker.js
// Format: Service Worker
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handler(event));
});
async function handler(event) { // Forward / Proxy original request let res = await fetch(event.request);
// Add custom header(s) res = new Response(res.body, res); res.headers.set('x-foo', 'bar');
// Cache the response // NOTE: Does NOT block / wait event.waitUntil(caches.default.put(event.request, res.clone()));
// Done return res;
}
module-worker.mjs
// Format: Module Worker
export default { async fetch(request, env, context) { // Forward / Proxy original request let res = await fetch(request);
// Add custom header(s) res = new Response(res.body, res); res.headers.set('x-foo', 'bar');
// Cache the response // NOTE: Does NOT block / wait context.waitUntil(caches.default.put(request, res.clone()));
// Done return res; },
};
passThroughOnException
The
passThroughOnException command prevents a runtime error response when the Worker script throws an unhandled exception. Instead, the script will fail open, which will proxy the request to the origin server as though the Worker was never invoked.
To prevent JavaScript errors from causing entire requests to fail on uncaught exceptions,
passThroughOnException() causes the Workers runtime to yield control to the origin server.
With the Service Worker format,
passThroughOnException is added to the
FetchEvent interface, making it available within the
event.
With the Module Worker format,
passThroughOnException is available on the
context parameter object.
service-worker.js
// Format: Service Worker
addEventListener('fetch', event => { // Proxy to origin on unhandled/uncaught exceptions event.passThroughOnException(); throw new Error('Oops');
});
module-worker.mjs
// Format: Module Worker
export default { async fetch(request, env, context) { // Proxy to origin on unhandled/uncaught exceptions context.passThroughOnException(); throw new Error('Oops'); },
};