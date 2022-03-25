FetchEvent

In Workers, any incoming HTTP requests are referred to as "fetch" events. A Worker will respond to the HTTP request with the handler method that was assigned to the "fetch" event.

Both the Service Worker and Module Worker formats are able to handle "fetch" events, but with significant differences in their authoring syntax.

​​ Syntax: Service Worker

In the Service Worker format, events are handled by using addEventListener to assign a handler to an event name. Additionally, the Service Worker specification assigns network requests to the "fetch" event, using the FetchEvent External link icon Open external link interface.

Incoming HTTP requests can be handled by assigning a "fetch" event handler:

addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( new Response ( 'Hello' ) ) ; } ) ;

​​ Supported FetchEvent properties

event.type string The type of event. This will always return "fetch" .

event.request Request The incoming HTTP request.

event.respondWith(response Response |Promise) void Refer to respondWith .

event.waitUntil(promisePromise) void Refer to waitUntil .

event.passThroughOnException() void Refer to passThroughOnException .



When a Worker is deployed using the Service Worker syntax, any bindings will be made available as global runtime variables.

​​ Syntax: Module Worker

In the Module Worker format, events are handled by defining and exporting an object with method handlers corresponding to event names.

While an incoming HTTP request is still given the "fetch" name, a Module Worker does not surface the FetchEvent interface. Instead, Module Workers receive the Request and must reply with a Response directly.

export default { fetch ( request , env , context ) { return new Response ( 'Hello' ) ; } , } ;

request Request The incoming HTTP request.

env object The bindings assigned to the Worker.

context.waitUntil(promisePromise) void Refer to waitUntil .

context.passThroughOnException() void Refer to passThroughOnException .



When deploying a Module Worker, any bindings will not be available as global runtime variables. Instead, they are passed to the handler as a parameter – refer to env in Parameters .

​​ Lifecycle methods

When responding to a HTTP request, the fetch handler may use any of the following methods to augment or control how the request is handled.

Intercepts the request and allows the Worker to send a custom response. Service Worker format only The respondWith method is only applicable to the Service Worker format. With the Module Worker format, return a Response from the handler directly.

If a fetch event handler does not call respondWith , the runtime delivers the event to the next registered fetch event handler. In other words, while not recommended, this means it is possible to add multiple "fetch" event handlers within a Worker.

If no fetch event handler calls respondWith , then the runtime forwards the request to the origin as if the Worker did not. However, if there is no origin – or the Worker itself is your origin server, which is always true for *.workers.dev domains – then you must call respondWith for a valid response.

addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { let { pathname } = new URL ( event . request . url ) ; if ( pathname . startsWith ( '/ignore/' ) ) return ; event . respondWith ( handler ( event ) ) ; } ) ;

The waitUntil command extends the lifetime of the "fetch" event. It accepts a Promise -based task which the Workers runtime will execute before the handler terminates but without blocking the response. For example, this is ideal for caching responses or handling logging.

With the Service Worker format, waitUntil is available within the event because it is a native FetchEvent property.

With the Module Worker format, waitUntil is moved and available on the context parameter object.

service-worker.js addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handler ( event ) ) ; } ) ; async function handler ( event ) { let res = await fetch ( event . request ) ; res = new Response ( res . body , res ) ; res . headers . set ( 'x-foo' , 'bar' ) ; event . waitUntil ( caches . default . put ( event . request , res . clone ( ) ) ) ; return res ; }

module-worker.mjs export default { async fetch ( request , env , context ) { let res = await fetch ( request ) ; res = new Response ( res . body , res ) ; res . headers . set ( 'x-foo' , 'bar' ) ; context . waitUntil ( caches . default . put ( request , res . clone ( ) ) ) ; return res ; } , } ;

The passThroughOnException command prevents a runtime error response when the Worker script throws an unhandled exception. Instead, the script will fail open External link icon Open external link , which will proxy the request to the origin server as though the Worker was never invoked.

To prevent JavaScript errors from causing entire requests to fail on uncaught exceptions, passThroughOnException() causes the Workers runtime to yield control to the origin server.

With the Service Worker format, passThroughOnException is added to the FetchEvent interface, making it available within the event .

With the Module Worker format, passThroughOnException is available on the context parameter object.

service-worker.js addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . passThroughOnException ( ) ; throw new Error ( 'Oops' ) ; } ) ;