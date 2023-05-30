WebAssembly (Wasm)

WebAssembly External link icon Open external link (abbreviated Wasm) allows you to compile languages like Rust, Go, or C to a binary format that can run in a wide variety of environments, including web browsers External link icon Open external link , Cloudflare Workers, and other WebAssembly runtimes.

On Workers and in Cloudflare Pages Functions External link icon Open external link , you can use WebAssembly to:

Execute code written in a language other than JavaScript, via WebAssembly.instantiate() .

. Write an entire Cloudflare Worker in Rust, using bindings that make Workers’ JavaScript APIs available directly from your Rust code.

Most programming languages can be compiled to Wasm, although support varies across languages and compilers. Guides are available for the following languages:

​​ Supported proposals

WebAssembly is a rapidly evolving set of standards, with many proposed APIs External link icon Open external link which are in various stages of development. In general, Workers supports the same set of features that are available in Google Chrome.

SIMD is supported on Workers. For more information on using SIMD in WebAssembly, refer to Fast, parallel applications with WebAssembly SIMD External link icon Open external link .

Threading is not possible in Workers. Each Worker runs in a single thread, and the Web Worker External link icon Open external link API is not supported.

​​ Binary size

Compiling to WebAssembly often requires including additional runtime dependencies. As a result, Workers that use WebAssembly are typically larger than an equivalent Worker written in JavaScript. The larger your Worker is, the longer it may take your Worker to start. Refer to Worker startup time for more information. We recommend using tools like wasm-opt External link icon Open external link to optimize the size of your Wasm binary.

​​ WebAssembly System Interface (WASI)

The WebAssembly System Interface External link icon Open external link (abbreviated WASI) is a modular system interface for WebAssembly that standardizes a set of underlying system calls for networking, file system access, and more. Applications can depend on the WebAssembly System Interface to behave identically across host environments and operating systems.