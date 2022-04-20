Usage notifications

Cloudflare provides two kinds of usage notifications: Workers Weekly Summary and Workers Usage Report. These reports are automatically enabled when you create a new free account with Workers.

​​ Workers Weekly Summary

Workers Weekly Summary provides a breakdown of your overall Workers usage for your most popular Workers.

​​ Workers Usage Report

Workers Usage Report is an on-demand usage notification that is triggered when a Worker’s CPU usage is 25% above its average CPU usage over the previous seven days.

Workers Unbound If you are on Workers Unbound, you will also see duration and egress data usage (which you are not billed on) .

​​ Turn usage notifications on and off

Turn usage notifications on or off: