Languages

Workers is a polyglot platform. You can write Workers with a language you likely already know. Cloudflare built Workers to execute JavaScript and WebAssembly and has continuously added support for new languages.

​​ JavaScript / TypeScript

The Workers platform fully supports JavaScript. Cloudflare recommends using JavaScript and TypeScript. Find up-to-date type definitions on GitHub External link icon Open external link and npm.

​​ Resources on JavaScript / Typescript

WebAssembly External link icon Open external link — abbreviated Wasm — is a binary format that many languages target during their compilation. This allows developers to write Workers using languages like C, C++, Rust, and more.

​​ Resources on WebAssembly

​​ Compiled to JavaScript

You can write Workers with any language that can compile to JavaScript, including the languages below.