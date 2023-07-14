Debug Workers
Debugging is a critical part of developing a new application — whether running code in the initial stages of development, or trying to understand an issue occurring in production. In this article, you will learn how to effectively debug your Workers application, as well as review some code samples to help you get started:
Local testing with
wrangler dev
The
wrangler dev command starts a local server for developing your Worker.
wrangler dev allows you to get feedback quickly while iterating by exposing logs on
localhost and to experiment without deploying to production.
wrangler dev can significantly reduce the time it takes to test and debug new features.
wrangler dev will run the preview of the Worker directly on your local machine using the open source Cloudflare Workers runtime, workerd and the Miniflare simulator.
In addition to testing Workers locally with
wrangler dev, the use of Miniflare allows you to test other Developer Platform products, such as R2, KV, D1, and Durable Objects.
Local testing against remote resources
wrangler dev runs locally by default. To deploy your application to the edge preview service, and make it available for access on
localhost, run
wrangler dev --remote:
$ wrangler dev
Built successfully, built project size is 27 KiB. Using namespace for Workers Site "__app-workers_sites_assets_preview" Uploading site files Listening on http://localhost:8787
[2020-05-28 10:42:33] GET example.com/ HTTP/1.1 200 OK[2020-05-28 10:42:35] GET example.com/static/nav-7cb303.png HTTP/1.1 200 OK[2020-05-28 10:42:36] GET example.com/sw.js HTTP/1.1 200 OK
In the output above, you can begin to see log lines for the URLs being requested locally.
Customize
wrangler dev
You can customize how
wrangler dev works to fit your needs. Refer to the
wrangler dev documentation for available configuration options.
Livestream logs from deployed Workers with
wrangler tail
To get more insight into currently deployed Workers, run
wrangler tail.
wrangler tail starts a session to livestream logs from a deployed Worker.