Languages

Workers is a polyglot platform. You can write Workers in JavaScript, TypeScript, or any programming language that compiles to WebAssembly.

​​ JavaScript / TypeScript

The Workers platform fully supports JavaScript standards, as defined by TC39 External link icon Open external link (ECMAScript). Cloudflare recommends writing Workers using JavaScript or TypeScript, and publishes type definitions to GitHub External link icon Open external link and npm External link icon Open external link ( npm install -D @cloudflare/workers-types ).

WebAssembly External link icon Open external link (abbreviated as “Wasm”) is a binary format that many languages can be compiled to. This allows you to write Workers using programming language beyond JavaScript, such as Rust, C, C++, Go and more.

​​ Resources on WebAssembly

​​ Compile languages to JavaScript

You can write Workers with any language that can compile to JavaScript, including the languages below.