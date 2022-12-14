Integrations

Integrate Workers to your existing services and platforms to optimize your continuous integration and continuous deployment flow. The integrations officially supported for Cloudflare Workers are:

Wrangler GitHub Action External link icon Open external link offer a reliable and convenient way to deploy Workers projects automatically when you push.

Terraform External link icon Open external link provides an alternative way to configure Worker scripts and routes. Instead of using the Cloudflare dashboard or API directly, you define scripts and routes in simple, declarative configuration files. Terraform then figures out how to make the API calls for you. This also lets you treat your Worker configuration like your code. You can check your configuration files into version control and integrate them into your normal software development workflow.