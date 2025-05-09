TanStack Router
TanStack Start is a full-stack React framework powered by TanStack Router. It provides a full-document SSR, streaming, server functions, bundling, and more using tools like Nitro and Vite.
TanStack provides a start-basic project. We'll use this starter project to create a new TanStack Start application.
-
Create a new TanStack Start project
How is this project set up?
This command will clone the TanStack Start basic project to your local machine, change directory to the project, and install the dependencies. TanStack provides other examples ↗ that you can use by replacing
start-basicwith the example you want to use.
-
Develop locally
After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server. By default this starts a local development server on
http://localhost:3000/
Whether you created a new TanStack Start project or are using an existing project, you'll need to make some changes to prepare for deployment to Cloudflare Workers.
-
Install
unenv&
nitroCloudflareBindingspackage
unenv↗ is a package that normalizes runtime environments across Node.js, browsers, and edge runtimes like Cloudflare Workers. It’s essential for TanStack Router because certain Node.js APIs are unavailable in the Workers environment.
unenvoffers compatible replacements for those APIs.
nitro-cloudflare-dev↗ enables access to the Cloudflare runtime bindings like R2, D1, and other Cloudflare services in the development server.
-
Modify the
app.config.tsfile
To configure your application for Cloudflare Workers deployment, add the following lines to your
app.config.tsfile:
This will set the correct build format and runtime environment for Cloudflare.
-
Add a Wrangler file
Create a
wrangler.jsoncor
wrangler.tomlfile in the root of your project,
wrangler.jsoncis the recommended approach. This file is used to configure the Cloudflare Workers deployment.
Note that the
directorykey is set to
.output/public/, which is the folder that will be filled with the build output. Additionally, the
mainkey is set to
.output/server/index.mjs, indicating to Cloudflare Workers where to locate the entry point for your application.
-
Build the application
You must build your application before deploying it to Cloudflare Workers.
-
Deploy the application
The command below will deploy your application to Cloudflare Workers and provide a deployment URL. Make sure to rebuild your application after making any changes to see those changes reflected in the deployment.
When making changes in the future ensure you rebuild your application. The deploy will deploy what is in your
.output/publicfolder and that only gets updated when you run the build command.
-
Create a helper function to get access to Cloudflare bindings
Create a helper function named
cloudflareBindings.tsin the
src/utilsfolder, and paste in the below code. You can create a
utilsfolder in your project if you don't already have one. The example assumes you have a KV namespace with a binding name of
CACHEalready created in your account and added to the wrangler file.
How is this code working?
To ensure your bindings work locally with vinxi, the helper function uses getPlatformProxy ↗ method from wrangler. This logic is placed under a check if import.meta.env.DEV is true.
-
Example using a Cloudflare Binding
Now that you have a helper function to get access to your Cloudflare bindings, you can use them in your application.
Remember bindings are only available on the server.
A special thanks to GitHub user backpine ↗ for the code that supports Cloudflare Bindings in TanStack, which is demonstrated in their TanStack Start on Workers example ↗.
This step is required for the
/users page to function properly in the
start-basic example. Update the
/src/utils/users.tsx file with the Cloudflare Workers deployment URL.
By following the steps above, you will have deployed your TanStack Start application to Cloudflare Workers.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-