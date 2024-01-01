Docusaurus
In this guide, you will create a new Docusaurus ↗ application and deploy to Cloudflare Workers (with the new Beta Workers Assets).
Use the
create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Docusaurus’ official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.
To use
create-cloudflare to create a new Docusaurus project with Beta Workers Assets, run the following command:
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Framework Starter.
- For Which development framework do you want to use?, choose
Docusaurus.
- Complete the framework's own CLI wizard.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:
After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.
Your project can be deployed to a
*.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare’s own.
The following command will build and deploy your project. If you’re using CI, ensure you update your “deploy command” configuration appropriately.
You can serve static assets your Docusaurus application by placing them in the
./static/ directory ↗. This can be useful for resource files such as images, stylesheets, fonts, and manifests.