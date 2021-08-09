HTTP2 server push
Push static assets to a client's browser without waiting for HTML to render.
const CSS = `body { color: red; }`
const HTML = `
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Server push test</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http2_push/h2p/test.css">
</head>
<body>
<h1>Server push test page</h1>
</body>
</html>
`
async function handleRequest(request) {
// If request is for test.css, serve the raw CSS
if (/test\.css$/.test(request.url)) {
return new Response(CSS, {
headers: {
"content-type": "text/css",
},
})
}
else {
// Serve raw HTML using HTTP/2 for the CSS file
return new Response(HTML, {
headers: {
"content-type": "text/html",
Link: "</http2_push/h2p/test.css>; rel=preload; as=style",
},
})
}
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})