On any GET request, renders a HTML page with a simple <form> rendered. Upon <form> submission, a POST request is sent to this Worker which is parsed into a [FormData](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/FormData) instance. The FormData is then converted into an object and returned to the client as a JSON response.
const HTML = ` <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"/> <title>Example: FormData</title> <style> label { display: block; margin-top: 1rem; } </style> </head> <body> <form action="/" method="POST"> <label for="first">First Name</label> <input id="first" name="first"/>
<label for="last">Last Name</label> <input id="last" name="last"/>
<label for="age">Age</label> <input id="age" name="age" type="number" min="18" step="1"/>
<label for="awesome"> <input id="awesome" name="awesome" type="checkbox" checked/> Cloudflare Workers are awesome! </label>
<button type="submit">Submit</button> </form> </body> </html>`;export default { async fetch(req) { // Respond with the HTML form if (req.method === "GET") { return new Response(HTML, { headers: { "Content-Type": "text/html;charset=utf8", }, }); } // Only accept POSTs now if (req.method !== "POST") { return new Response("send POST method"); } // Parse request body as `FormData` instance let fdata = await req.formData(); console.log("Got input:", [...fdata]); // FormData -> Object let json = Object.fromEntries(fdata); let output = JSON.stringify(json, null, 2); return new Response(output, { headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json", }, }); },};