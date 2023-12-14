Xata

Xata External link icon Open external link is a serverless data platform powered by PostgreSQL. Xata uniquely combines multiple types of stores (relational databases, search engines, analytics engines) into a single service, accessible through a consistent REST API.

Database Integrations

secrets

​​ Set up an integration with Xata

To set up an integration with Xata:

You need to have an existing Xata database to connect to or create a new database from your Xata workspace Create a Database External link icon Open external link . In your database, you have several options for creating a table: you can start from scratch, use a template filled with sample data, or import data from a CSV file. For this guide, choose Start with sample data. This option automatically populates your database with two sample tables: Posts and Users . Add the Xata integration to your Worker: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Worker. Select Integrations > Xata. Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1. Install the Xata CLI External link icon Open external link and authenticate the CLI by running the following commands:



npm install -g @xata.io/cli xata auth login

Once you have the CLI set up, In your Worker, run the following code in the root directory of your project:

xata init

Accept the default settings during the configuration process. After completion, a .env and .xatarc file will be generated in your project folder.

To enable Cloudflare access the secret values generated when running in development mode, create a .dev.vars file in your project’s root directory and add the following content, replacing placeholders with the specific values:



XATA_API_KEY=<YOUR_API_KEY_HERE> XATA_BRANCH=<YOUR_BRANCH_HERE> XATA_DATABASE_URL=<YOUR_DATABASE_URL_HERE>

The following example shows how to make a query to your Xata database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Xata have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration. Worker code export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { const xata = new XataClient ( { apiKey : env . XATA_API_KEY , branch : env . XATA_BRANCH , databaseURL : env . XATA_DATABASE_URL , } ) ; const records = await xata . db . Posts . select ( [ 'id' , 'title' , 'author.name' , 'author.email' , 'author.bio' , ] ) . getAll ( ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( records ) , { status : 200 } ) ; } , } ;