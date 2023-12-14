Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Cloudflare Docs
Workers
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers
  3. ...
  4. Database Integrations (beta)
  5. Xata

Xata

Xata is a serverless data platform powered by PostgreSQL. Xata uniquely combines multiple types of stores (relational databases, search engines, analytics engines) into a single service, accessible through a consistent REST API.

Database Integrations allow you to connect to a database from your Worker by getting the right configuration from your database provider and adding it as secrets to your Worker.

​​ Set up an integration with Xata

To set up an integration with Xata:

  1. You need to have an existing Xata database to connect to or create a new database from your Xata workspace Create a Database.

  2. In your database, you have several options for creating a table: you can start from scratch, use a template filled with sample data, or import data from a CSV file. For this guide, choose Start with sample data. This option automatically populates your database with two sample tables: Posts and Users.

  3. Add the Xata integration to your Worker:

    1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
    2. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
    3. In Overview, select your Worker.
    4. Select Integrations > Xata.
    5. Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1.

  4. Install the Xata CLI and authenticate the CLI by running the following commands:


npm install -g @xata.io/cli


xata auth login

  1. Once you have the CLI set up, In your Worker, run the following code in the root directory of your project:


    xata init

Accept the default settings during the configuration process. After completion, a .env and .xatarc file will be generated in your project folder.

  1. To enable Cloudflare access the secret values generated when running in development mode, create a .dev.vars file in your project’s root directory and add the following content, replacing placeholders with the specific values:

XATA_API_KEY=<YOUR_API_KEY_HERE>
XATA_BRANCH=<YOUR_BRANCH_HERE>
XATA_DATABASE_URL=<YOUR_DATABASE_URL_HERE>

  1. The following example shows how to make a query to your Xata database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Xata have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration.

    Worker code
    export default {
      async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext): Promise<Response> {
        const xata = new XataClient({
          apiKey: env.XATA_API_KEY,
          branch: env.XATA_BRANCH,
          databaseURL: env.XATA_DATABASE_URL,
        });
        const records = await xata.db.Posts.select([
          'id',
          'title',
          'author.name',
          'author.email',
          'author.bio',
        ]).getAll();
    

        return new Response(JSON.stringify(records), {
          status: 200
        });
      },

    };

To learn more about Xata, refer to Xata’s official documentation.