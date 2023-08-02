Upstash

Upstash External link icon Open external link is a serverless database with Redis and Kafka API. Upstash also offers QStash, a task queue/scheduler designed for the serverless.

​​ Upstash Redis

To set up an integration with Upstash:

You need an existing Upstash database to connect to. Create a Upstash database External link icon Open external link or load data from an existing database to Upstash External link icon Open external link . Insert some data to your Upstash database. You can add data to your Upstash database in two ways: Use the CLI directly from your Upstash console.

Alternatively, install redis-cli External link icon Open external link locally and run the following commands.

➜ set GB "Ey up?" OK ➜ set US "Yo, what’s up?" OK ➜ set NL "Hoi, hoe gaat het?" OK Add the Upstash Redis integration to your Worker: a. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. b. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. c. In Overview, select your Worker. d. Select Settings > Integrations > Upstash Redis. e. Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1. In your Worker, install the @upstash/redis , a HTTP client to connect to your database and start manipulating data:

$ npm install @upstash/redis The following example shows how to make a query to your Upstash database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Upstash have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration.

Worker code import { Redis } from "@upstash/redis/cloudflare" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const redis = Redis . fromEnv ( env ) ; const country = request . headers . get ( "cf-ipcountry" ) ; if ( country ) { const greeting = await redis . get ( country ) ; if ( greeting ) { return new Response ( greeting ) ; } } return new Response ( "Hello What's up!" ) ; } , } ;

Redis.fromEnv(env) automatically picks up the default url and token names created in the integration. If you have renamed the secrets, you must declare them explicitly like in the Upstash basic example External link icon Open external link .

To learn more about Upstash, refer to the Upstash documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Upstash Kafka

To set up an integration with Upstash Kafka:

Create a Kafka cluster and topic External link icon Open external link . Add the Upstash Kafka integration to your Worker: a. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. b. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. c. In Overview, select your Worker. d. Select Settings > Integrations > Upstash Kafka. e. Follow the setup flow, selecting the cluster and topic. In your Worker, install @upstash/kafka , a HTTP/REST based Kafka client:

$ npm install @upstash/kafka Use the upstash-kafka External link icon Open external link JavaScript SDK to send data to Kafka.

Refer to Upstash documentation on Kafka setup with Workers External link icon Open external link for more information. Replace url , username and password with the variables set by the integration.

​​ Upstash QStash

To set up an integration with Upstash QStash: