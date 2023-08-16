Cloudflare Docs
Workers
PlanetScale is a MySQL-compatible platform that makes databases infinitely scalable, easier and safer to manage.

Database Integrations allow you to connect to a database from your Worker by getting the right configuration from your database provider and adding it as secrets to your Worker.

​​ Set up an integration with PlanetScale

To set up an integration with PlanetScale:

  1. You need to have an existing PlanetScale database to connect to. Create a PlanetScale database or import an existing database to PlanetScale.

  2. From the PlanetScale web console, create a products table with the following query:


    CREATE TABLE products (
      id int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
      name varchar(255) NOT NULL,
      image_url varchar(255),
      category_id INT,
      KEY category_id_idx (category_id)

    );

  3. Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following command to add a product and category to your table:


    INSERT INTO products (name, image_url, category_id)

    VALUES  ('Ballpoint pen', 'https://example.com/500x500', '1');

  4. Add the PlanetScale integration to your Worker:

    1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
    2. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
    3. In Overview, select your Worker.
    4. Select Settings > Integrations > PlanetScale.
    5. Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1.

  5. In your Worker, install the @planetscale/database driver to connect to your PlanetScale database and start manipulating data:


    npm install @planetscale/database

  6. The following example shows how to make a query to your PlanetScale database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to PlanetScale have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration.


    import { connect } from '@planetscale/database';

    

    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        const config = {
          host: env.DATABASE_HOST,
          username: env.DATABASE_USERNAME,
          password: env.DATABASE_PASSWORD,
    		      fetch: (url, init) => {
    			    delete (init)["cache"];
    			    return fetch(url, init);
          }
        }
    

        const conn = connect(config)
        const data = await conn.execute('SELECT * FROM products;')
        return new Response(JSON.stringify(data.rows), {
          status: 200,
          headers: {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json'
          }
        });
      },

    };

To learn more about PlanetScale, refer to PlanetScale’s official documentation.