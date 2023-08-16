PlanetScale
PlanetScale is a MySQL-compatible platform that makes databases infinitely scalable, easier and safer to manage.Database Integrations allow you to connect to a database from your Worker by getting the right configuration from your database provider and adding it as secrets to your Worker.
Set up an integration with PlanetScale
To set up an integration with PlanetScale:
You need to have an existing PlanetScale database to connect to. Create a PlanetScale database or import an existing database to PlanetScale.
From the PlanetScale web console, create a
productstable with the following query:CREATE TABLE products (id int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,name varchar(255) NOT NULL,image_url varchar(255),category_id INT,KEY category_id_idx (category_id));
Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following command to add a product and category to your table:INSERT INTO products (name, image_url, category_id)VALUES ('Ballpoint pen', 'https://example.com/500x500', '1');
Add the PlanetScale integration to your Worker:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- In Overview, select your Worker.
- Select Settings > Integrations > PlanetScale.
- Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1.
In your Worker, install the
@planetscale/databasedriver to connect to your PlanetScale database and start manipulating data:npm install @planetscale/database
The following example shows how to make a query to your PlanetScale database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to PlanetScale have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration.import { connect } from '@planetscale/database';export default {async fetch(request, env) {const config = {host: env.DATABASE_HOST,username: env.DATABASE_USERNAME,password: env.DATABASE_PASSWORD,fetch: (url, init) => {delete (init)["cache"];return fetch(url, init);}}const conn = connect(config)const data = await conn.execute('SELECT * FROM products;')return new Response(JSON.stringify(data.rows), {status: 200,headers: {'Content-Type': 'application/json'}});},};
To learn more about PlanetScale, refer to PlanetScale’s official documentation.