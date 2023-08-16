PlanetScale External link icon Open external link is a MySQL-compatible platform that makes databases infinitely scalable, easier and safer to manage.

Set up an integration with PlanetScale

To set up an integration with PlanetScale:

From the PlanetScale web console External link icon Open external link , create a products table with the following query:

CREATE TABLE products ( id int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY , name varchar ( 255 ) NOT NULL , image_url varchar ( 255 ) , category_id INT , KEY category_id_idx ( category_id ) ) ;

Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following command to add a product and category to your table:

INSERT INTO products ( name , image_url , category_id ) VALUES ( 'Ballpoint pen' , 'https://example.com/500x500' , '1' ) ;

Add the PlanetScale integration to your Worker: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Worker. Select Settings > Integrations > PlanetScale. Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1.

In your Worker, install the @planetscale/database driver to connect to your PlanetScale database and start manipulating data:

npm install @planetscale/database