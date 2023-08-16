Neon

Neon External link icon Open external link is a fully managed serverless PostgreSQL. It separates storage and compute to offer modern developer features, such as serverless, branching, and bottomless storage.

Database Integrations

secrets

​​ Set up an integration with Neon

To set up an integration with Neon:

You need to have an existing Neon database to connect to. Create a Neon database External link icon Open external link or load data from an existing database to Neon External link icon Open external link . Create an elements table using the Neon SQL editor. The SQL Editor allows you to query your databases directly from the Neon Console.

CREATE TABLE elements ( id INTEGER NOT NULL , elementName TEXT NOT NULL , atomicNumber INTEGER NOT NULL , symbol TEXT NOT NULL ) ; Insert some data into your newly created table.

INSERT INTO elements ( id , elementName , atomicNumber , symbol ) VALUES ( 1 , 'Hydrogen' , 1 , 'H' ) , ( 2 , 'Helium' , 2 , 'He' ) , ( 3 , 'Lithium' , 3 , 'Li' ) , ( 4 , 'Beryllium' , 4 , 'Be' ) , ( 5 , 'Boron' , 5 , 'B' ) , ( 6 , 'Carbon' , 6 , 'C' ) , ( 7 , 'Nitrogen' , 7 , 'N' ) , ( 8 , 'Oxygen' , 8 , 'O' ) , ( 9 , 'Fluorine' , 9 , 'F' ) , ( 10 , 'Neon' , 10 , 'Ne' ) ; Add the Neon database integration to your Worker: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Worker. Select Settings > Integrations > Neon. Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1. In your Worker, install the @neondatabase/serverless driver to connect to your database and start manipulating data:

npm install @neondatabase/serverless The following example shows how to make a query to your Neon database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Neon have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration.

import { Client } from '@neondatabase/serverless' ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const client = new Client ( env . DATABASE_URL ) ; await client . connect ( ) ; const { rows } = await client . query ( 'SELECT * FROM elements' ) ; ctx . waitUntil ( client . end ( ) ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( rows ) ) ; } }