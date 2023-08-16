Neon
Neon is a fully managed serverless PostgreSQL. It separates storage and compute to offer modern developer features, such as serverless, branching, and bottomless storage.Database Integrations allow you to connect to a database from your Worker by getting the right configuration from your database provider and adding it as secrets to your Worker.
Set up an integration with Neon
To set up an integration with Neon:
You need to have an existing Neon database to connect to. Create a Neon database or load data from an existing database to Neon.
Create an
elementstable using the Neon SQL editor. The SQL Editor allows you to query your databases directly from the Neon Console.CREATE TABLE elements (id INTEGER NOT NULL,elementName TEXT NOT NULL,atomicNumber INTEGER NOT NULL,symbol TEXT NOT NULL);
Insert some data into your newly created table.INSERT INTO elements (id, elementName, atomicNumber, symbol)VALUES(1, 'Hydrogen', 1, 'H'),(2, 'Helium', 2, 'He'),(3, 'Lithium', 3, 'Li'),(4, 'Beryllium', 4, 'Be'),(5, 'Boron', 5, 'B'),(6, 'Carbon', 6, 'C'),(7, 'Nitrogen', 7, 'N'),(8, 'Oxygen', 8, 'O'),(9, 'Fluorine', 9, 'F'),(10, 'Neon', 10, 'Ne');
Add the Neon database integration to your Worker:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- In Overview, select your Worker.
- Select Settings > Integrations > Neon.
- Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1.
In your Worker, install the
@neondatabase/serverlessdriver to connect to your database and start manipulating data:npm install @neondatabase/serverless
The following example shows how to make a query to your Neon database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Neon have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration.import { Client } from '@neondatabase/serverless';export default {async fetch(request, env, ctx) {const client = new Client(env.DATABASE_URL);await client.connect();const { rows } = await client.query('SELECT * FROM elements');ctx.waitUntil(client.end()); // this doesn’t hold up the responsereturn new Response(JSON.stringify(rows));}}
To learn more about Neon, refer to Neon’s official documentation.