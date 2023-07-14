Native Database Integrations Beta

Connect to databases using the new Database Integrations (beta) experience. Enable native Database Integrations in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . With native Database Integrations, Cloudflare automatically handles the process of creating a connection string and adding it as secrets to your Worker. Making multiple round trip calls to a centralized database from a Worker? If your Worker is making multiple round trip calls to a centralized database, your Worker may be a good fit for Smart Placement. Smart Placement speeds up applications by automatically running your Worker closer to your back-end infrastructure rather than the end user. Learn more about how Smart Placement works.

​​ Database credentials

If you rotate or delete database credentials, you must delete the integration and go through the setup flow again.

​​ Database limits

At this time, Database Integrations only support access to one database per provider. To add multiple, you must manually configure secrets.

​​ Supported platforms

PlanetScale External link icon Open external link is a MySQL-compatible platform that makes databases infinitely scalable, easier and safer to manage.

To set up an integration with PlanetScale, you need to have an existing PlanetScale database to connect to. Create a PlanetScale database External link icon Open external link or import an existing database to PlanetScale External link icon Open external link . From the PlanetScale web console External link icon Open external link , create a products table with the following query: CREATE TABLE products ( id int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY , name varchar ( 255 ) NOT NULL , image_url varchar ( 255 ) , category_id INT , KEY category_id_idx ( category_id ) ) ; Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following command to add a product and category to your table: INSERT INTO products ( name , image_url , category_id ) VALUES ( 'Ballpoint pen' , 'https://example.com/500x500' , '1' ) ; Add the PlanetScale integration to your Worker: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Worker. Select Settings > Integrations > PlanetScale. Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1. In your Worker, install the @planetscale/database driver to connect to your PlanetScale database and start manipulating data: npm install @planetscale/database The following example shows how to make a query to your PlanetScale database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to PlanetScale have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration. import { connect } from '@planetscale/database' ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const config = { host : env . DATABASE_HOST , username : env . DATABASE_USERNAME , password : env . DATABASE_PASSWORD , fetch : ( url , init ) => { delete ( init ) [ "cache" ] ; return fetch ( url , init ) ; } } const conn = connect ( config ) const data = await conn . execute ( 'SELECT * FROM products;' ) return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( data . rows ) , { status : 200 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } } ) ; } , } ;

To learn more about PlanetScale, refer to Planetscale’s official documentation External link icon Open external link .

Supabase External link icon Open external link is an open source Firebase alternative and a PostgreSQL database service that offers real-time functionality, database backups, and extensions. With Supabase, developers can quickly set up a PostgreSQL database and build applications.

To set up an integration with Supabase, you need to have an existing Supabase database to connect to. Create a Supabase database External link icon Open external link or have an existing database to connect to Supabase and load data from External link icon Open external link . Create a countries table with the following query. You can create a table in your Supabase dashboard in two ways: Use the table editor, which allows you to set up Postgres similar to a spreadsheet.

Alternatively, use the SQL editor External link icon Open external link : CREATE TABLE countries ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , name VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL ) ; Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following commands to add countries to your table: INSERT INTO countries ( name ) VALUES ( 'United States' ) ; INSERT INTO countries ( name ) VALUES ( 'Canada' ) ; INSERT INTO countries ( name ) VALUES ( 'The Netherlands' ) ; Add the Supabase database integration to your Worker: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Worker. Select Settings > Integrations > Supabase. Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1. In your Worker, install the @supabase/supabase-js driver to connect to your database and start manipulating data: npm install @supabase/supabase-js The following example shows how to make a query to your Supabase database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Supabase have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration. import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js' ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const supabase = createClient ( env . SUPABASE_URL , env . SUPABASE_KEY ) ; const { data , error } = await supabase . from ( "countries" ) . select ( '*' ) ; if ( error ) throw error ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( data ) , { headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , } , } ) ; } , } ;

To learn more about Supabase, refer to Supabase’s official documentation External link icon Open external link .

Neon External link icon Open external link is a fully managed serverless PostgreSQL. It separates storage and compute to offer modern developer features, such as serverless, branching, and bottomless storage.

To set up an integration with Neon, you need to have an existing Neon database to connect to. Create a Neon database External link icon Open external link or load data from an existing database to Neon External link icon Open external link . Create an elements table using the Neon SQL editor. The SQL Editor allows you to query your databases directly from the Neon Console. CREATE TABLE elements ( id INTEGER NOT NULL , elementName TEXT NOT NULL , atomicNumber INTEGER NOT NULL , symbol TEXT NOT NULL ) ; Insert some data into your newly created table. INSERT INTO elements ( id , elementName , atomicNumber , symbol ) VALUES ( 1 , 'Hydrogen' , 1 , 'H' ) , ( 2 , 'Helium' , 2 , 'He' ) , ( 3 , 'Lithium' , 3 , 'Li' ) , ( 4 , 'Beryllium' , 4 , 'Be' ) , ( 5 , 'Boron' , 5 , 'B' ) , ( 6 , 'Carbon' , 6 , 'C' ) , ( 7 , 'Nitrogen' , 7 , 'N' ) , ( 8 , 'Oxygen' , 8 , 'O' ) , ( 9 , 'Fluorine' , 9 , 'F' ) , ( 10 , 'Neon' , 10 , 'Ne' ) ; Add the Neon database integration to your Worker: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Worker. Select Settings > Integrations > Neon. Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1. In your Worker, install the @neondatabase/serverless driver to connect to your database and start manipulating data: npm install @neondatabase/serverless The following example shows how to make a query to your Neon database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Neon have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration. import { Client } from '@neondatabase/serverless' ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const client = new Client ( env . DATABASE_URL ) ; await client . connect ( ) ; const { rows } = await client . query ( 'SELECT * FROM elements' ) ; ctx . waitUntil ( client . end ( ) ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( rows ) ) ; } }