Integrate Workers to your existing services and platforms to optimize your continuous integration and continuous deployment flow. On this page, review some of the supported integrations for Cloudflare Workers.

​​ Terraform

  • Terraform provides an alternative way to configure Workers and routes. Instead of using the Cloudflare dashboard or API directly, you define Worker code and routes in declarative configuration files. Terraform then figures out how to make the API calls for you. This also lets you treat your Worker configuration like your code. You can check your configuration files into version control and integrate them into your normal software development workflow.