Continuous integration

Integrate Workers to your existing services and platforms to optimize your continuous integration and continuous deployment flow. On this page, review some of the supported integrations for Cloudflare Workers.

Wrangler GitHub Action External link icon Open external link offers a reliable and convenient way to deploy Workers projects automatically when you push.

​​ GitLab Pipelines

GitLab Pipelines External link icon Open external link allow you to set up a continuous integration flow with Cloudflare Workers.

