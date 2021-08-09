Gateway

Use the Gateway Overview page to see the top allowed and blocked requests across all of your locations. You can filter the data by selecting a specific location and/or time.

​ Filter analytics by time

You can filter the overview page by time. You can view analytics for the last 24 hours using Gateway's Free tier.

​ Filter analytics by location

You can filter by the location name.

​ View top allowed and blocked domains

You can view most seen allowed and blocked requests across your locations.

​ View top allowed and blocked categories

You can view the top allowed and blocked categories across your locations.