Gateway
Use the Gateway Overview page to see the top allowed and blocked requests across all of your locations. You can filter the data by selecting a specific location and/or time.
Filter analytics by time
You can filter the overview page by time. You can view analytics for the last 24 hours using Gateway's Free tier.
Filter analytics by location
You can filter by the location name.
View top allowed and blocked domains
You can view most seen allowed and blocked requests across your locations.
View top allowed and blocked categories
You can view the top allowed and blocked categories across your locations.