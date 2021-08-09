Skip to content
Gateway

Use the Gateway Overview page to see the top allowed and blocked requests across all of your locations. You can filter the data by selecting a specific location and/or time.

Overview analytics

Filter analytics by time

You can filter the overview page by time. You can view analytics for the last 24 hours using Gateway's Free tier.

Overview filter by time

Filter analytics by location

You can filter by the location name. Overview filter by location

View top allowed and blocked domains

You can view most seen allowed and blocked requests across your locations. Overview filter by time

View top allowed and blocked categories

You can view the top allowed and blocked categories across your locations. Overview filter by time