Datasets (tables)

Cloudflare Analytics offers a range of datasets, including both general and product-specific datasets. Datasets use a consistent naming scheme that explicitly identifies the type of data they return:

Domain - Each dataset is named after the domain it describes and is associated with a set of nodes. Data nodes are typically named after the domain they represent. Product-specific data nodes incorporate the name of the relevant product, as in loadBalancingRequests . Network Analytics data nodes incorporate the ipFlows label.

Aggregated data - Nodes that represent aggregated data include the Groups suffix. For example, the loadBalancingRequestsGroups node represents aggregated data for Load Balancing requests. Aggregated data returns in an array of ...Group objects. If the data represented by a node is aggregated prior to query time, the aggregation period is also specified. For example, requests1mGroups represents data aggregated into a collection of minute-wise roll-up reports.

Raw data - Raw data nodes, such as loadBalancingRequests , are not aggregated and so do not incorporate the Groups suffix. Raw data returns in arrays containing objects of the relevant data type. For example, a query to loadBalancingRequests returns an array of LoadBalancingRequest objects.

Adaptive Sampling - Nodes that represent data acquired using adaptive sampling incorporate the Adaptive suffix. (For details, refer to Sampling ).

Detailed descriptions of nodes, their structure, and supported queries are available directly from the GraphQL Analytics API via introspection (refer to Get started: Querying basics ). For more on using introspection to ask a GraphQL schema for information about the queries it supports, refer to the GraphQL documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Available datasets

The following datasets (and associated nodes) are available in Cloudflare Analytics:

Dataset (product) Node Firewall Activity Log firewallEventsAdaptive firewallEventsAdaptiveByTimeGroups Firewall Analytics firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups Health Check Analytics healthCheckEventsAdaptive healthCheckEventsAdaptiveGroups HTTP Requests httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups httpRequests1mGroups httpRequests1hGroups httpRequests1dGroups Image Resizing Analytics imageResizingRequests1mGroups Load Balancing Analytics loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups Magic Firewall Analytics magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups Network Analytics v2

for Magic Transit customers magicTransitNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups dosdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups dosdAttackAnalyticsGroups flowtrackdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups magicFirewallNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups Network Analytics v2

for Spectrum customers

(Enterprise plans only) spectrumNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups dosdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups dosdAttackAnalyticsGroups SYN Attacks (DoS Analytics) synAvgPps1mGroups Workers Metrics workersInvocationsAdaptive

​​ Beta datasets

Beta datasets are available to Enterprise customers for testing and exploration. Do not rely on beta data nodes, since they are subject to change or removal without notice.

Dataset (product) Node Browser Insights browserInsightsAdaptiveGroups webVitalsAdaptiveGroups Web Analytics rumPageloadEventsAdaptiveGroups rumPerformanceEventsAdaptiveGroups rumWebVitalsEventsAdaptiveGroups

​​ Deprecated data nodes

The following data nodes are deprecated. To avoid disruption, migrate to replacement nodes before the sunset date.

Node Replacement node Sunset date httpRequestsCacheGroups httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups March 1, 2021 httpRequests1mByColoGroups httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups September 1, 2021 httpRequests1dByColoGroups httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups September 1, 2021 firewallRulePreviewGroups httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups March 1, 2021 healthCheckEvents healthCheckEventsAdaptive March 1, 2021 healthCheckEventsGroups healthCheckEventsAdaptiveGroups March 1, 2021 loadBalancingRequests loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive September 30, 2021 loadBalancingRequestsGroups loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups September 30, 2021 ipFlows1mGroups

ipFlows1hGroups

ipFlows1dGroups

ipFlows1mAttacksGroups spectrumNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

magicTransitNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

dosdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

dosdAttackAnalyticsGroups

flowtrackdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

magicFirewallNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups March 31, 2022

​​ Working with datasets

​​ Aggregated fields

This example illustrates the structure for Groups:

type WhateverGroup { count sum { } avg { } uniq { } }

Unique values are not available as a dimension but can be queried as demonstrated in this example:

{ httpRequests1mGroups { sum { bytes } uniq { uniques } dimensions { datetimeMinute } } firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups { count dimensions { datetimeHour } } }

​​ Schema type definitions

Every exposed table has a GraphQL type definition. Type definitions observe the following rules:

Regular fields represent themselves.

Every field, including nested fields, has a type and represents a list of that type.

The enum type represents an enumerated field.

Here is an example type definition for ContentTypeMapElem :