Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Configure GraphQL client endpoint and HTTP headers

  1. Launch GraphiQL.
  2. Click Edit HTTP Headers. Clicking Edit HTTP Headers The Edit HTTP Headers window appears. Editing HTTP Headers Window
  3. Click Add Header. Clicking Add Header
  4. Enter X-AUTH-EMAIL in the Header name field and your email address registered with Cloudflare in the Header value field, and click Save.
  5. To configure authentication, click Add Header. You can use Cloudflare Analytics API token authentication (recommended) or Cloudflare API key authentication.
    • Token authentication: Enter Authorization in the Header Name field, and enter Bearer {your-analytics-token} in the Header value field, then click Save. Editing HTTP Headers
    • Key authentication: Enter X-AUTH-KEY in the Header Name field, and paste your Global API Key in the Header value field, then click Save. Editing HTTP Headers
  6. Click anywhere outside the Edit HTTP Headers window in GraphiQL to close it and return to the main GraphiQL display.
  7. Enter https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql in the GraphQL Endpoint field Editing GraphQL Endpoint

Now that you have configured authentication with a Cloudflare API key, you are ready to run queries using GraphiQL.