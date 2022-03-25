Configure GraphQL client endpoint and HTTP headers
- Launch GraphiQL.
- Click Edit HTTP Headers. The Edit HTTP Headers window appears.
- Click Add Header.
- Enter
X-AUTH-EMAILin the Header name field and your email address registered with Cloudflare in the Header value field, and click Save.
- To configure authentication, click Add Header. You can use Cloudflare Analytics API token authentication (recommended) or Cloudflare API key authentication.
- Token authentication:
Enter Authorization in the Header Name field, and enter
Bearer {your-analytics-token}in the Header value field, then click Save.
- Key authentication:
Enter
X-AUTH-KEYin the Header Name field, and paste your Global API Key in the Header value field, then click Save.
- Token authentication: Enter Authorization in the Header Name field, and enter
- Click anywhere outside the Edit HTTP Headers window in GraphiQL to close it and return to the main GraphiQL display.
- Enter
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphqlin the GraphQL Endpoint field
Now that you have configured authentication with a Cloudflare API key, you are ready to run queries using GraphiQL.