Many clients might need help using the semantics of GraphQL and exploring the possibilities of Cloudflare GraphQL API.
This page details how to use a GraphiQL client ↗ to compose and execute a GraphQL query.
You can find all details on how to configure a client here.
Click on the editing pane of GraphiQL and add this base query, replacing
zone-id with your Cloudflare zone ID:
To assist query building, the GraphiQL client has word completion. Insert your
cursor in the query, in this case on the line below
zones, and start entering
a value to engage the feature. For example, when you type
firewall, a popup
menu displays the datasets that return firewall information:
The text at the bottom of the list displays a short description of the data that the node returns.
Select the dataset you want to query and insert it. Either select the item in the
list, or scroll using arrow keys and press the
Return key.
Hover your mouse over a field to display a tooltip that describes the dataset.
In this example, hovering over the
firewallEventsAdaptive node displays this
description:
To display information about the dataset, including required parameters, select the dataset name (blue text). The Documentation Explorer opens and displays details about the dataset:
Note that the
filter and
limit arguments are required, as indicated by the
exclamation mark (
!) after their type definitions (gold text). In this
example, the
orderBy argument is not required, though when used it requires a
value of type
ZoneFirewallEventsAdaptiveOrderBy.
To browse a list of supported filter fields, select the filter type definition
(gold text) in the Documentation Explorer. In this example, the type is
ZoneFirewallEventsAdaptiveFilter_InputObject:
This example query shows the required
filter and
limit arguments for
firewallEventsAdaptive (as well as for the rest of GraphQL nodes):
To browse the fields you can use with your query, hover your cursor over the dataset name in your query, and in the tooltip that displays, select the data type definition (gold text):
The Documentation Explorer opens and displays a list of fields:
To add the data fields that you want to read, type an opening brace (
{) after
the closing parenthesis for the parameters, then start typing the name of a
field that you want to fetch. Use word completion to choose a field.
This example query returns the
action,
datetime,
clientRequestHTTPHost,
and
userAgent fields:
Once you have entered all the fields you want to query, select the Play button to submit the query. The response pane will contain the data fetched from the configured GraphQL API endpoint:
The GraphiQL client allows you to use placeholders for value and supply them via
the
variables part of the payload.
Placeholder names should start with
$ character, and you do not need to wrap
placeholders in quotes when you use them in the query.
Values for placeholders should be provided in JSON format, in which placeholders
are addressed without
$ character. As an example, for a placeholder
$zoneTag
GraphQL API will read a value from the
zoneTag field of supplied variables
object.
To supply a value for a placeholder, select the Query Variables pane and edit a JSON object that defines your variables.
This example query uses the
zoneTag query variable to represent the zone ID: