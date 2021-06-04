❮ Back to FAQ

Tunnels

​ ​Can I create a Tunnel for an apex domain?

Yes. With Named Tunnels External link icon Open external link you can create a CNAME at the apex that points to the named tunnel.

​ ​Does Cloudflare Tunnel support Websockets?

Yes. Cloudflare Tunnel has full support for Websockets.

​ What are the ports and IPs used by cloudflared ?

Users can implement a positive security model with Cloudflare Tunnel by restricting traffic originating from cloudflared. The parameters below can be configured for egress traffic inside of a firewall.

Edge connections

TCP port 7844 (HTTPS)

IPs are those behind region1.argotunnel.com and region2.argotunnel.com *

API requests

TCP port 443 (HTTPS)

IPs are those behind api.cloudflare.com *

Below the output of dig commands towards the above hostnames:

$ dig region1.argotunnel.com .. . ; ; ANSWER SECTION: region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41 .192.7 region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41 .192.47 region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41 .192.107 region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41 .192.167 region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41 .192.227 .. . $ dig region2.argotunnel.com .. . ; ; ANSWER SECTION: region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41 .200.193 region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41 .200.233 region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41 .200.13 region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41 .200.53 region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41 .200.113 .. . $ dig api.cloudflare.com .. . ; ; ANSWER SECTION: api.cloudflare.com. 41 IN A 104.19 .193.29 api.cloudflare.com. 41 IN A 104.19 .192.29 .. .

* These IP addresses are unlikely to change but in the event that they do, Cloudflare will update the information here.

​ How can Tunnel be used with Partial DNS (CNAME Setup)?

Cloudflare offers two modes of setup: Full Setup, in which the domain uses Cloudflare DNS name servers, and Partial Setup (also known as CNAME setup) in which the domain uses non-Cloudflare DNS servers.

The best experience with Cloudflare Tunnel is using Full Setup because Cloudflare manages DNS for the domain and can automatically configure DNS records for newly started Tunnels.

You can still use Tunnel with Partial Setup. You will need to create a new DNS record with your current DNS provider for each new hostname connected through Cloudflare Tunnel. The DNS record should be of type CNAME or ALIAS if it is on the root of the domain. The name of the record should be the subdomain it corresponds to (e.g. example.com or tunnel.example.com) and the value of the record should be subdomain.domain.tld.cdn.cloudflare.net. (e.g. example.com.cdn.cloudflare.net or tunnel.example.com.cdn.cloudflare.net)

​ How can origin servers be secured when using Tunnel?

Tunnel can expose web applications to the internet that sit behind a NAT or firewall. Thus, you can keep your web server otherwise completely locked down. To double check that your origin web server is not responding to requests outside Cloudflare while Tunnel is running you can run netcat in the command line:

netcat -zv [ your-server’s-ip-address ] 80 netcat -zv [ your-server’s-ip-address ] 443

If your server is still responding on those ports, you will see:

[ ip-address ] 80 ( http ) open

If your server is correctly locked down, you will see:

[ ip-address ] 443 ( https ) : Connection refused

​ What records are created for routing to a Named Tunnel's hostname?

Named Tunnels can be routed via DNS records, in which case we use CNAME records to point to the <UUID>.cfargotunnel.com ; Or as Load Balancer origins, which also point to <UUID>.cfargotunnel.com .

​ Does Cloudflare Tunnel send visitor IPs to my origin?

No. When using Cloudflare Tunnel, all requests to the origin are made internally between cloudflared and the origin.

To log external visitor IPs, you will need to configure an alternative method External link icon Open external link.

​ Why does the name "warp" appear in some legacy materials?

Cloudflare Tunnel was previously named Warp during the beta phase. As Warp was added to the Argo product family, we changed the name to match.

​ How can I troubleshoot a Tunnel?

​ Run Tunnel with debug logging

Use the following command to run your Tunnel in the debug mode:

$ cloudflared tunnel --loglevel debug run

The --loglevel flag indicates the logging level, which can be one of { debug , info , warn , error , fatal } (default: info ). At the debug level, cloudflared will log and display the request URL, method, protocol, content length, as well as all request and response headers. However, please note that this can expose sensitive information in your logs.

​ Check SSL/TLS encryption mode

On the Cloudflare dashboard for your zone, navigate to SSL/TLS > Overview. If your SSL/TLS encryption mode is Off (not secure), make sure that it is set to Flexible, Full or Full (strict).

When the encryption mode is set to Off (not secure), you may encounter connection issues when running a Tunnel.

​ Check location of credentials file

If you encouter the following error when running a Tunnel, double check your config.yml file and ensure that the credentials-file points to the correct location. You may need to change /root/ to your home directory.