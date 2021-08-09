Self-hosted applications

Cloudflare Access allows you to securely publish internal tools and applications to the Internet, by providing an authentication layer using your existing identity providers to control who has access to your applications.

Make sure you create Zero Trust policies before connecting your application to Cloudflare. To connect your origin to Cloudflare, you can use Cloudflare Tunnel. If you do not wish to use Cloudflare Tunnel, you must validate the token issued by Cloudflare on your origin.

​ 1. Add your application

On the Teams dashboard External link icon Open external link, navigate to Access > Applications. Click Add an application. Select Self-hosted. You are now ready to start configuring your app. Choose an application name and set a session duration. The session duration for an application will determine the minimum frequency a user will be prompted to authenticate with the configured provider. If you want users to be prompted to authenticate every time they reach your application, select No duration, expires immediately . From the drop-down menu under Application domain, select a hostname that will represent the application. The hostname must be an active zone in your Cloudflare account. When specifying an application domain, you can use wildcards to protect multiple parts of an application that share a root path. For more information on how to use wildcards, see the instructions in the Application paths page. Scroll down to the Application logo card to configure your application logo. To add a custom logo, click Custom and input a link to your desired image. If you're having issues specifying a custom logo, check that the image is served from an HTTPS endpoint. For example, http://www.example.com/upload/logo.png will not work. However, https://www.example.com/upload/logo.png will. Next, scroll down to the Identity Providers card to select the identity providers you want to enable for your app. Turn on Instant Auth if you are selecting only one login method for your application, and would like your end users to skip the identity provider selection step. Click Next.

​ 2. Add a policy

You can now configure a policy to control who can access your app.

To learn more about how policies work, read our Policies section.

First, specify a name for your rule. This is a mandatory field. Specify a policy action. Specify one or more rules in the Configure a rule box. You can add as many include, exception, or require statements as needed. Click Next to add your application to Access.

​ 3. Advanced settings

The Setup section allows you to configure a few advanced settings for your application.

Your application is now available in Cloudflare Access, and will appear in your Applications list. You can proceed with connecting your origin to Cloudflare using this address.