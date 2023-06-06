Secure custom hostnames with Cloudflare Access

Cloudflare Access provides visibility and control over who has access to your custom hostnames. You can allow or block users based on identity, device posture, and other Access rules.

A custom hostname in a Standard, Apex Proxy or BYOIP configuration. For setup instructions, refer to Configuring Cloudflare for SaaS .

. A Cloudflare Zero Trust plan in the same Cloudflare account as your custom hostname. Learn more about getting started with Zero Trust .