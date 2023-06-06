Cloudflare Docs
Secure custom hostnames with Cloudflare Access

Cloudflare Access provides visibility and control over who has access to your custom hostnames. You can allow or block users based on identity, device posture, and other Access rules.

​​ Prerequisites

​​ Setup

  1. Create an Access self-hosted application.
  2. In the Domain field, enter the custom hostname (for example, mycustomhostname.com). The custom hostname will not appear in the dropdown and must be manually entered.
  3. Follow the remaining self-hosted application creation steps to publish the application.