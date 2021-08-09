FAQ

Below you'll find answers to the most commonly asked questions on Cloudflare for Teams, as well as a troubleshooting section to help you navigate common issues and errors you may come across. If you can't find the answer you're looking for, feel free to head over to our community page External link icon Open external link and post your question there.

​ Getting started with Teams

For extra guidance on experiencing Teams for the first time.

Getting started ❯

For general questions on Cloudflare for Teams and how it works.

General ❯

For questions on identity providers and accessing applications behind Teams.

Identity ❯

For questions on how policies work, and how to create and test them.

Policies ❯

For questions on device connectivity and the WARP client.

Devices ❯

For questions on connecting applications with Tunnels.

Tunnels ❯

Got an unexpected error? See if it's covered in our troubleshooting section.

Troubleshooting ❯