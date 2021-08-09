FAQ
Below you'll find answers to the most commonly asked questions on Cloudflare for Teams, as well as a troubleshooting section to help you navigate common issues and errors you may come across.
If you can't find the answer you're looking for, feel free to head over to our community page and post your question there.
Getting started with Teams
For extra guidance on experiencing Teams for the first time.Getting started ❯
General
For general questions on Cloudflare for Teams and how it works.General ❯
Identity
For questions on identity providers and accessing applications behind Teams.Identity ❯
Policies
For questions on how policies work, and how to create and test them.Policies ❯
Devices
For questions on device connectivity and the WARP client.Devices ❯
Tunnels
For questions on connecting applications with Tunnels.Tunnels ❯
Troubleshooting
Got an unexpected error? See if it's covered in our troubleshooting section.Troubleshooting ❯