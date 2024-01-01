Identity
Yes. Your team can simultaneously use multiple providers, reducing friction when working with partners or contractors. Get started by adding your preferred identity providers as login methods in Zero Trust. Then, when securing a new application behind Access, you’ll be able to choose which providers you want your users to log in with to reach that application.
You can add your preferred identity providers to Cloudflare Access even if you do not see them listed in Zero Trust, as long as these providers support SAML 2.0 or OpenID Connect (OIDC).
Access provides a URL that will end a user’s current session.
To force log out of an Access application, go to:
<your-application-domain>/cdn-cgi/access/logout
To log out of an App Launcher session, go to:
<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/logout
For more information, refer to our session management page.