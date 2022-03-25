Gateway
Use the Analytics - Gateway page to see the top allowed and blocked requests across all of your locations. You can filter the data by selecting a specific location and/or time.
Requests. This chart shows an overview of the number of requests made by end users within the time period you specify. It shows a breakdown of requests based on the decision Gateway took —
Allowedor
Blocked.
Allowed requests. This chart shows a breakdown of the five domains which received the highest number of
Allowedrequests. It also shows the five domains which received the lowest amount of
Allowedrequests. By clicking View all to the right of either section of the chart, you will see a list of highest 100 and lowest 100 domains ranked by number of
Allowedrequests.
Top blocked requests. This chart shows a breakdown of the five domains which received the highest number of
Blockedrequests. It also shows the five domains which received the lowest number of
Blockedrequests. By clicking View all to the right of either section of the chart, you’ll see a list of highest 100 and lowest 100 domains ranked by number of
Blockedrequests.
Requests by category. The charts in this card show a breakdown of the Top allowed categories and the Top blocked categories based on the number of requests that Gateway classified as belonging to a content category.