Isolate risky Entra ID users

Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory) calculates a user’s risk level ↗ based on the probability that their account has been compromised. With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can synchronize the Entra ID risky users list with Cloudflare Access and apply more stringent Zero Trust policies to users at higher risk.

This tutorial demonstrates how to automatically redirect users to a remote browser when they are deemed risky by Entra ID.

Time to complete:

1 hour

Prerequisites

1. Set up Entra ID as an identity provider

Refer to our IdP setup instructions for Entra ID.

Note When you configure the IdP in Zero Trust, be sure to select Enable group membership change reauthentication .

. Save the Application (client) ID, Directory (tenant) ID, and Client secret as you will need them again in a later step.

2. Add Entra ID API permissions

Once the base IdP integration is tested and working, enable additional permissions that will allow a script to create and update risky user groups in Entra ID:

In Microsoft Entra ID, go to App registrations. Select the application you created for the IdP integration. Go to API permissions and select Add a permission. Select Microsoft Graph. Select Application permissions and add the following permissions ↗: IdentityRiskyUser.ReadAll

Directory.ReadWriteAll

Group.Create

Group.ReadAll

GroupMember.ReadAll

GroupMember.ReadWriteAll Select Grant admin consent.

You will see the list of enabled permissions.

3. Add risky users to Entra ID group

Next, configure an automated script that will populate an Entra ID security group with risky users.

To get started quickly, deploy our example Cloudflare Workers script by following the step-by-step instructions below. Alternatively, you can implement the script using Azure Functions ↗ or any other tool.

Open a terminal and clone our example project. Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest risky-users -- --template https://github.com/cloudflare/msft-risky-user-ad-sync Go to the project directory. Terminal window cd risky-users Modify wrangler.toml to include the following values: <ACCOUNT_ID> : your Cloudflare account ID.

: your Cloudflare account ID. <TENANT_ID> : your Entra ID Directory (tenant) ID , obtained when setting up Entra ID as an identity provider.

: your Entra ID , obtained when setting up Entra ID as an identity provider. <CLIENT_ID> : your Entra ID Application (client) ID, obtained when setting up Entra ID as an identity provider. name = "risky-users" compatibility_date = "2023-01-04" main = "src/index.js" workers_dev = false account_id = "<ACCOUNT-ID>" [ vars ] AZURE_AD_TENANT_ID = "<TENANT-ID>" AZURE_AD_CLIENT_ID = "<CLIENT-ID>" [ triggers ] crons = [ "* * * * *" ]

Note The Cron Trigger in this example schedules the script to run every minute. Learn more about supported cron expressions.

Deploy the Worker to Cloudflare’s global network. Terminal window npx wrangler deploy Create a secret variable named AZURE_AD_CLIENT_SECRET . Terminal window wrangler secret put AZURE_AD_CLIENT_SECRET You will be prompted to input the secret’s value. Enter the Client secret obtained when setting up Microsoft Entra ID as an identity provider.

The Worker script will begin executing once per minute. To view realtime logs, run the following command and wait for the script to execute:

Terminal window wrangler tail --format pretty

After the initial run, the auto-generated groups will appear in the Entra ID dashboard.

4. Synchronize risky user groups

Next, synchronize Entra ID risky user groups with Cloudflare Access:

Enable SCIM synchronization. In Entra ID, assign the following groups to your SCIM enterprise application: IdentityProtection-RiskyUser-RiskLevel-high

IdentityProtection-RiskyUser-RiskLevel-medium

IdentityProtection-RiskyUser-RiskLevel-low

Cloudflare Access will now synchronize changes in group membership with Entra ID. You can verify the synchronization status on the SCIM application’s Provisioning page.

5. Create a browser isolation policy

Finally, create a Gateway HTTP policy to isolate traffic for risky user groups.

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Gateway > Firewall Policies > HTTP. Select Add a policy. Build an Isolate policy that contains a User Group Names rule. For example, the following policy serves app1.example.com and app2.example.com in a remote browser for all members flagged as high risk: Selector Operator Value Logic Action Domain in app1.example.com , app2.example.com And Isolate User Group Names in IdentityProtection-RiskyUser-RiskLevel-high

To test the policy, refer to the Microsoft documentation for simulating risky detections ↗.