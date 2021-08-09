❮ Back to FAQ

General

​ What is the difference between Cloudflare Gateway and 1.1.1.1?

1.1.1.1 does not block any DNS query. When a browser requests for example.com, 1.1.1.1 simply looks up the answer either in cache or by performing a full recursive DNS query.

Cloudflare Gateway's DNS resolver introduces security into this flow. Instead of allowing all DNS queries, Gateway first checks the hostname being queried against the intelligence Cloudflare has about threats on the Internet. If that query matches a known threat, or is requesting a blocked domain configured by an administrator as part of a Gateway policy, Gateway stops it before the site could load for the user - and potentially execute code or phish that team member.

​ Is multi-factor authentication supported?

Access is subjected to the MFA policies set in your identity provider. For example, users attempting to log in to an Access protected app might log in through Okta. Okta would enforce an MFA check before sending the valid authentication confirmation back to Cloudflare Access.

Access does not have an independent or out-of-band MFA feature.

​ Which browsers are supported?

These browsers are supported: