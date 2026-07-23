Zero Trust

Overview Gateway Egress policies HTTP policies Network policies DNS policies Custom certificates Logs and Analytics Access Cloudflare Tunnel Cloudflare One Client settings Local Domain Fallback Split Tunnels

The following sections describe how to configure Zero Trust products with the Data Localization Suite, including which features support Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.

Gateway

Regional Services can be used with Gateway in all supported regions. Be aware that Regional Services only apply when using the Cloudflare One Client in Traffic and DNS mode.

Egress policies

Enterprise customers can purchase a dedicated egress IP (IPv4 and IPv6) or range of IPs geolocated to one or more Cloudflare network locations. This allows your egress traffic to geolocate to the city selected in your egress policies.

Zero Trust dedicated egress IPs control the IPs used by WARP and Gateway traffic when it leaves Cloudflare toward the Internet. They are different from Dedicated CDN Egress IPs, which control the IPs used by the Cloudflare CDN when connecting to your origin server. For guaranteed egress IP geolocation from the Cloudflare CDN to your origin, refer to the Cache guide.

HTTP policies

As part of Regional Services, Cloudflare Gateway will only perform TLS decryption when using the Cloudflare One Client (in default Traffic and DNS mode).

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

You are able to log the payload of matched DLP rules and encrypt them with your public key so that only you can examine them later.

Cloudflare cannot decrypt encrypted payloads.

Network policies

You are able to configure SSH proxy and command logs. Generate a Hybrid Public Key Encryption (HPKE) key pair and upload the public key sshkey.pub to your dashboard. All proxied SSH commands are immediately encrypted using this public key. The matching private key – which is in your possession – is required to view logs.

DNS policies

Regional Services controls where Cloudflare decrypts traffic. Because most DNS traffic is not encrypted, Gateway DNS (domain name filtering) cannot be regionalized using Regional Services.

Refer to the Cloudflare One Client settings section below for more information.

Custom certificates

You can bring your own certificate to Gateway but these cannot yet be restricted to a specific region.

Logs and Analytics

By default, Cloudflare will store and deliver logs from data centers across our global network. To maintain regional control over your data, you can use Customer Metadata Boundary and restrict data storage to a specific geographic region. For more information refer to the section about Logpush datasets supported.

Customers also have the option to reduce the logs that Cloudflare stores:

Verify regional map application

To verify that your regional map is being applied correctly, check the IngressColoName field in your Zero Trust Network Session logs. This field shows the name of the Cloudflare data center where traffic ingressed. Since regionalization is applied upstream from Gateway, the ingress data center will be located within your configured regional map, confirming that traffic is being processed in the correct region.

Access

To ensure that all reverse proxy requests for applications protected by Cloudflare Access will only occur in FedRAMP-compliant data centers, you should use Regional Services with the region set to FedRAMP.

Cloudflare Tunnel

The --region parameter in cloudflared controls where the tunnel connector establishes its connection to Cloudflare. This setting is separate from Regional Services, which controls where user traffic is decrypted and processed.

For public hostnames served through a tunnel, Regional Services is configured at the DNS record level. The tunnel connector region and the Regional Services region operate independently.

Cloudflare One Client settings

Local Domain Fallback

You can use the WARP setting Local Domain Fallback in order to use a private DNS resolver, which you can manage yourself.

Split Tunnels

Split Tunnels allow you to decide which IP addresses/ranges and/or domains are routed through or excluded from Cloudflare.